5 Times Ranveer Singh proved he is as colourful as his personality during Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s promotion

Ranveer Singh is one of the best actors in Bollywood and there is no denying this fact. His energy is loved by his fans and there is never a dull moment around him. Well, there is another thing about his personality that always grabs all the attention and that is hi fashion sense. Ranveer's attires always becomes the talk of the town and we got to see some of the most colourful ones in the recent days when the actor was promoting his film Jasyeshbhai Jordaar. Today we list down top 5 looks from his promotional events for the film that grabbed our attention.
Photo Credit : Ranveer Singh/Instagram
How many times have we heard that Pink is the colour for girls? Well, look at Ranveer break these stereotypes and how! He looks fabulous in a baby pink coloured pants that he paired with a multi-coloured shirt with abstract patterns.
Ranveer Singh always walks the extra mile when it comes to experimenting with his looks and wearing different colours. Look at him slay in a lavender coloured denim and a matching shirt with white floral print on it.
Ranveer Singh looked fancy in this satin shirt and pant set. His shirt had several abstract prints on it that he paired with the pants that had round patterns.
Ranveer Singh can carry any damn look and his Instagram profile is proof. Look at him wearing these beads around his neck and the all-pink attire. There is nothing that we would like to change about it and indeed he looks fab.
We bet you would not be able to take your eyes off Ranveer Singh in this picture. He is carrying this look with such ease and confidence. There is no one like him!
