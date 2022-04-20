5 Times Ranveer Singh wooed us with his shirtless PICS

Published on Apr 20, 2022
   
    5 Times Ranveer Singh wooed us with his shirtless PICS

    Ranveer Singh is one of the most popular and versatile actors in showbiz currently. In his career spanning over a decade, Ranveer has delivered several memorable performances on the silver screen, in films like Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do, Padmaavat, and Gully Boy. Currently, he has Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in his kitty. Fans not only admire him for his acting prowess, but they also swoon over his suave appearance. Ranveer is quite active on social media, and he keeps his millions of fans engaged with his photos and videos. The actor’s dapper style to his intense portraits, fans love them all. Among other snapshots, Ranveer also loves sharing gorgeous shirtless selfies, flaunting his chiseled body. A quick glance through his Instagram space will show that Ranveer has many such shirtless photos. Let us have a look at a few.

    Chiseled body

    Ranveer flaunts his chiseled body on Instagram, while fans go gaga over him.

    Workout motivation

    This dark and intense picture of the actor makes him look flawless. Quite frankly, here’s all the workout motivation we need on a weekday.

    Steaming hot selfie

    Ranveer shared this steaming hot selfie on his ‘gram several weeks back, when he was just hours away from his television debut as host in the show The Big Picture.

    Toned muscles

    Here, the Padmaavat actor is seen flaunting his toned muscles while he sweats it out in the gym.

    A day on the beach

    This golden-hour selfie that Ranveer clicked on the beach oozes summer holiday vibes and how. The top angle click looks pretty decent too.

