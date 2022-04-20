1 / 6

5 Times Ranveer Singh wooed us with his shirtless PICS

Ranveer Singh is one of the most popular and versatile actors in showbiz currently. In his career spanning over a decade, Ranveer has delivered several memorable performances on the silver screen, in films like Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do, Padmaavat, and Gully Boy. Currently, he has Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in his kitty. Fans not only admire him for his acting prowess, but they also swoon over his suave appearance. Ranveer is quite active on social media, and he keeps his millions of fans engaged with his photos and videos. The actor’s dapper style to his intense portraits, fans love them all. Among other snapshots, Ranveer also loves sharing gorgeous shirtless selfies, flaunting his chiseled body. A quick glance through his Instagram space will show that Ranveer has many such shirtless photos. Let us have a look at a few.

Photo Credit : Ranveer Singh/ Instagram