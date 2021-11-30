83: 5 Recreated scenes in Ranveer Singh starrer that take us back to India's historic win

1 / 6

Recreated iconic scenes from the 1983 World Cup

In India, cricket is followed with a lot of passion, and director Kabir Khan's upcoming sports drama 83 is an excellent tribute to the nation that is obsessed with cricket and its players. The story revolves around the 1983 Cricket World Cup, in which the Indian cricket team under the captaincy of Kapil Dev won the first-ever World Cup against the West Indies. Here's a look at some of the remarkable scenes which take us back to 1983.

Photo Credit : Ranveer Singh's Instagram