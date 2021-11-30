83: 5 Recreated scenes in Ranveer Singh starrer that take us back to India's historic win

In India, cricket is followed with a lot of passion, and director Kabir Khan's upcoming sports drama 83 is an excellent tribute to the nation that is obsessed with cricket and its players. The story revolves around the 1983 Cricket World Cup, in which the Indian cricket team under the captaincy of Kapil Dev won the first-ever World Cup against the West Indies. Here's a look at some of the remarkable scenes which take us back to 1983.
Photo Credit : Ranveer Singh's Instagram
Kabir Khan directorial aptly titled 83 features, Ranveer Singh, in the lead role as Kapil Dev, who was team India's captain. The trailer of the film reveals Ranveer's look in the film and the actor looks strikingly similar to Kapil Dev of the 80s.
Photo Credit : Kabir Khan's Instagram
Looking uncannily identical to the real-life Man Singh who was the manager of the Indian cricket team in 1983 and 1987, Pankaj Tripathi brings PR Man Singh's wisdom and experience to the table. With his remarkable first look, Pankaj Tripathi has been able to smudge into all these emotions, coming up as the man who holds the entire team together.
Photo Credit : Trailer/Youtube Channel
The poster of the film 83 conveys the vibe of the film flawlessly. Ranveer Singh along with his 83 team recreated the iconic shot featuring Team India and Kapil Dev.
In the film 83, Ranveer Singh recreated a scene that shows Team India's historic World Cup victory moment as the legendary Kapil Dev lifts the first-ever cricket World Cup trophy for India in his hands.
As an actor, Ranveer certainly knows how to add small details to the character that he portrays in the films. From expressions, looks to actually sweating it out on the field, Ranveer Singh seems to have left no stones unturned to comprehend the nuances of captain Kapil Dev for his film. And the picture of Ranveer perfectly pulling off Kapil Dev's famous Natraj shot is the proof.