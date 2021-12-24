83 to Atrangi Re: 5 Bollywood movies to watch this Christmas

With the Christmas cheers all around, the air is filled with festive vibes once again. It is going to be all frolic and fun with family and friends. However, what about the time when you want to relax and watch a movie that is perfect to enlighten your mood. With holidays around the corner, it is the best time to binge-watch your favourite movies and chill. A movie night on Christmas is always a joyful idea. Here's a list of 5 Bollywood movies infused with action, romance, comedy, and thrill that are a must-watch this Christmas.
Here's a unique story with an interesting cast of actors, some fine performances, and a refreshing soundtrack. If you are looking for a Chaka Chak musical love story to watch this Christmas, this is the perfect pick.
83 is a terrific tribute to the nation that is a huge fan of cricket and its players. The movie revolves around India's iconic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. This Kabir Khan directorial is a perfect pick to lift your moods and take a ride back to 1983 in Santa's chariot.
Akshay Kumar aka Veer Sooryavanshi successfully took over the mantle from Singham and Simmba, and with a hefty dose of somersaulting and flying cars, this one is quite a bumper Christmas entertainer for you.
An excellent family entertainer, Mimi portrays a relevant topic and turns it into an empowering, engaging, compassionate take on motherhood and humanity. For those looking for lots of laughs this Christmas, Mimi is the perfect movie to blow your minds away.
Shershaah's biggest accomplishment is its effort to take us back to the most important chapters of our history with incredible characters, who lead the way to a rousing ending. The movie features Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani and their amazing chemistry is sure to make you fall in love this Christmas.
