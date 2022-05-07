Ahead of Jayeshbhai Jordaar; Here are 5 movies with social messages

Ranveer Singh is considered to be one of the finest actors in today’s time. From playing a Delhi boy to embodying larger-than-life onscreen characters, Ranveer has given some incredible performances in his career. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of the Yash Raj Production, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which marks the directorial debut of Divyang Thakkar. Ranveer Singh plays the titular role of Jayeshbhai and will be seen in a never seen avatar. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a social comedy-drama based on female foeticide and patriarchy. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Deeksha Joshi. The film is slated to release on 13th May. Lately, our filmmakers have started putting light on social issues in their movies. From Vicky Donor to Padman, these movies have not only attacked social stigmas but have also become a commercial success. While fans are eagerly waiting for Ranveer Singh’s social comedy-drama to release, we have curated a list of five movies with strong social messages that you can watch meanwhile.
Photo Credit : Ranveer Singh Instagram
Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam's starrer 'Vicky Donor' triggered conversations around sperm donation and infertility.
Photo Credit : YouTube
Ayushmann’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan put a spotlight on the LGBTQ community. The story revolves around a gay couple and how they try to convince their families and society.
Chhapak is a true story based on the acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal’s life. The film revolves around her struggles and how she provided justice to countless others for such brutal attacks.
Padman narrates the journey of a man who goes above and beyond to provide low-cost, hygienic sanitary pads to women in villages.
3 Idiots is a story revolving three college friends and their unbreakable bond. The film encircles the importance of education and narrates how it doesn’t stop at books and degrees.
