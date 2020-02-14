Home
/
Photos
/
Ranveer Singh
/
Airport Diaries: Ranveer Singh dons his signature quirky style; Varun Dhawan aces a denim on denim

Airport Diaries: Ranveer Singh dons his signature quirky style; Varun Dhawan aces a denim on denim

Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan recently nailed the fashion game as they were spotted at the airport. Check out the photos.
1014 reads Mumbai Updated: February 14, 2020 01:10 pm
  • 1 / 11
    Ranveer and Varun's airport style

    Ranveer and Varun's airport style

    Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan are amongst the most bankable and versatile actors in B Town. The dapper men were recently spotted at the Mumbai private airport. Ranveer donned his very own quirky style colourful outfit and carried a speaker in hand. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan aced the denim on denim look as he was dressed in a black printed tee teamed up with a denim jacket and a pair of jeans. The actors' sunglasses stole the show along with Varun Dhawan's cool hat. On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Gully Boy co-starring Alia Bhatt which also made its way to the Oscars. He will soon be seen in the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev's biopic titled '83 which is co produced by his actor wife Deepika Padukone. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan starred in Street Dancer 3D this year which is proclaimed as India's biggest dance film ever. He also has an interesting line-up of films with Coolie No 1 co starring Sara Ali Khan coming up this year along with Mr. Lele and Arun Kheterpal's biopic which will be directed by his Badlapur director Sriram Raghavan.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani, Manav Manglani

  • 2 / 11
    The classic Ranveer

    The classic Ranveer

    Apart from his deadly good looks and amazing persona, Ranveer is also popular for his quirky dressing sense which never fails to make heads turn.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 11
    Super stylish

    Super stylish

    Ranveer Singh's outfit is on point.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 11
    Music, the best companion

    Music, the best companion

    Music is the best travel buddy one can ever have and the speaker in his hand reminds us of that.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 11
    Like personality, Like outfit

    Like personality, Like outfit

    Could this outfit be any more accurate?

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 11
    Chilling like a boss

    Chilling like a boss

    There comes Ranveer, walking in his best style ever.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 11
    The ace poser

    The ace poser

    Varun Dhawan never fails to pose for the paparazzi and we love that about him.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 8 / 11
    Keeping it stylish

    Keeping it stylish

    The Sui Dhaaga actor gives you the inspiration for the perfectly stylish airport look.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 9 / 11
    Gawk worthy

    Gawk worthy

    There he is, with his swag and style on point as always.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 10 / 11
    Stealing your hearts

    Stealing your hearts

    Varun Dhawan makes the perfect charmer ever.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 11 / 11
    Making hearts swoon

    Making hearts swoon

    We cannot take our eyes off him.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

The Batman: 5 Times Robert Pattinson opened up about playing the DC superhero in Matt Reeves\' film
The Batman: 5 Times Robert Pattinson opened up about playing the DC superhero in Matt Reeves' film
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s lavish lifestyle decoded with these photos of their extravagant house
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s lavish lifestyle decoded with these photos of their extravagant house
Love Aaj Kal: From lifting the star to getting yelled by her, Sara and Kartik\'s BEST moments from promotions
Love Aaj Kal: From lifting the star to getting yelled by her, Sara and Kartik's BEST moments from promotions
Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain\'s statements about each other are winning hearts this Valentine\'s Day
Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain's statements about each other are winning hearts this Valentine's Day
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan spill the secrets of their successful marriage, favourite couple and more
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan spill the secrets of their successful marriage, favourite couple and more
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli twin and set the perfect couple wardrobe inspiration
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli twin and set the perfect couple wardrobe inspiration

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement