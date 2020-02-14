/
/
/
Airport Diaries: Ranveer Singh dons his signature quirky style; Varun Dhawan aces a denim on denim
Airport Diaries: Ranveer Singh dons his signature quirky style; Varun Dhawan aces a denim on denim
Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan recently nailed the fashion game as they were spotted at the airport. Check out the photos.
Written By
Ekta Varma
1014 reads
Mumbai
Updated: February 14, 2020 01:10 pm
-
1 / 11
-
2 / 11
-
3 / 11
-
4 / 11
-
5 / 11
-
6 / 11
-
7 / 11
-
8 / 11
-
9 / 11
-
10 / 11
-
11 / 11
Add new comment