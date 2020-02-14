Airport Diaries: Ranveer Singh dons his signature quirky style; Varun Dhawan aces a denim on denim

1 / 11

Ranveer and Varun's airport style

Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan are amongst the most bankable and versatile actors in B Town. The dapper men were recently spotted at the Mumbai private airport. Ranveer donned his very own quirky style colourful outfit and carried a speaker in hand. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan aced the denim on denim look as he was dressed in a black printed tee teamed up with a denim jacket and a pair of jeans. The actors' sunglasses stole the show along with Varun Dhawan's cool hat. On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Gully Boy co-starring Alia Bhatt which also made its way to the Oscars. He will soon be seen in the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev's biopic titled '83 which is co produced by his actor wife Deepika Padukone. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan starred in Street Dancer 3D this year which is proclaimed as India's biggest dance film ever. He also has an interesting line-up of films with Coolie No 1 co starring Sara Ali Khan coming up this year along with Mr. Lele and Arun Kheterpal's biopic which will be directed by his Badlapur director Sriram Raghavan.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani, Manav Manglani