Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone; Ranveer Singh’s best on-screen partners

Ranveer Singh has become one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood. The actor has carved a niche for himself and his acting prowess is unmatched, be it on-screen or off the screen. Ranveer has been entertaining his fans with back-to-back hit films. He is now gearing up to showcase his magic in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Cirkus. It has always been a treat to watch Ranveer’s energetic performance in the movies. From playing a Delhi boy to embodying larger-than-life onscreen characters, Ranveer’s career graph has peaked in a rather short span of time. His dynamic range of characters makes him the best protagonist. Although he never failed to impress us with his stellar performances, it was his co-stars that made his role look further good on-screen. Ranveer has worked with almost all the A-listers including Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, and more. Interestingly, the ‘83’ actor has worked with his wife on-screen too in several movies. Here’s a list of the best on-screen partners Ranveer Singh had a chance to work with, in the past. Check it out.
Photo Credit : YouTube
Anushka and Ranveer have worked in several movies including Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Band Baaja Baaraat. Their on-screen chemistry was applauded by the audience.
Ranveer Singh who worked with Alia Bhatt in Gully Boy will soon be seen sharing screen space with her in Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. The two stars seemingly pulled off their chemistry in Zoya Akhtar's directorial.
Ranveer appeared with Vaani Kapoor in Befikre. Although the movie didn’t do well at the box office, the actors’ chemistry was well visible on screen.
Be it on-screen or off-screen, when you talk about chemistry, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are undoubtedly the first couple one can think of in Bollywood.
From Gunday to Ram Leela, Ranveer and Priyanka managed to create magic with their on-screen chemistry in every film they worked in.
