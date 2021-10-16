Amitabh Bachchan to Ranveer Singh: 5 most loved actors who turned TV shows hosts

The reality show genre of television shows is very popular among the masses. These shows offer excitement, action, entertainment, emotions, comedy, and much more. The entertainment quotient doubles when your favorite star donned the role of the TV show host. The newest name on the list is Ranveer Singh, who will be making his television debut with the unique quiz show, The Big Picture.
Amitabh Bachchan has been hosting the reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati for the past many years. People love his host genuine and expert hosting style.
Salman Khan’s name has become synonymous with Bigg Boss over the past few years. The Bollywood star has a unique hosting style, which makes fans love the show.
Shahrukh Khan had also turned host for a kids reality show, ‘Kya Aap Paanchvi Pass Se Tez Hain?’ Though the show was not a huge hit, but his hosting hosting skills were likes by one and all.
Gorgeous actress Madhuri Dixit had also once hosted a reality show named, Kahin Na Kahin Koi Hai. It was a match making show which aired in 2002.