Arjun Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: Ranveer Singh’s best pics with his close friends

1 / 6

Ranveer Singh’s pics with close friends

Ranveer Singh is an actor who doesn’t need an introduction. The actor made his debut with the 2010 release Band Baaja Baaraat opposite Anushka Sharma and went on to become an overnight star. Later, he went on to star in movies like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani etc and won hearts with his impressive acting prowess and versatility in his career of over a decade. In fact, the way Ranveer gets into the skin of the character has often left the fans amazed and it is always a treat to watch him perform onscreen. Apart from this, Ranveer is also known for his quirky fashion choices and often makes heads turn with his style statement. Besides, the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor is also known for his equations with his colleagues. Ranveer shares a cordial relationship with his co-stars and has also made some close friends in the industry. So, as the Padmaavat actor is turning a year older today, we bring you some of his best pics with his close friends which speaks volumes about their equation.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla