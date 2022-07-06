Arjun Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: Ranveer Singh’s best pics with his close friends

Ranveer Singh is an actor who doesn’t need an introduction. The actor made his debut with the 2010 release Band Baaja Baaraat opposite Anushka Sharma and went on to become an overnight star. Later, he went on to star in movies like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani etc and won hearts with his impressive acting prowess and versatility in his career of over a decade. In fact, the way Ranveer gets into the skin of the character has often left the fans amazed and it is always a treat to watch him perform onscreen.
Apart from this, Ranveer is also known for his quirky fashion choices and often makes heads turn with his style statement. Besides, the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor is also known for his equations with his colleagues. Ranveer shares a cordial relationship with his co-stars and has also made some close friends in the industry. So, as the Padmaavat actor is turning a year older today, we bring you some of his best pics with his close friends which speaks volumes about their equation.
This cute pic of Ranveer and Arjun Kapoor gives a glimpse of how close they are to each other. In the pic, Ranveer was holding Arjun close to him and had his back at the same time.
Ranveer shares a great equation with Karan Johar. The actor and filmmaker had collaborated for Simmba and are currently working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead.
The Pataudi princess was seen sharing the screen with Ranveer in the 2018 release Simmba and their chemistry in the cop drama was on point. Don’t miss out on Ranveer’s pout in this pic.
Ranveer and Priyanka had shared screens in three movies - Gunday, Bajirao Mastani and Dil Dhadakne Do – and their on and off-screen chemistry has always been on point.
Ranveer and Alia were first seen together in Zoya Akhtar’s 2019 release Gully Boy. They are not collaborating for Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which will be releasing on February 10 next year.