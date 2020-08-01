/
/
/
Dil Dhadakne Do: Did you know that Ranveer Singh came on board after Ranbir Kapoor rejected the film?
Dil Dhadakne Do: Did you know that Ranveer Singh came on board after Ranbir Kapoor rejected the film?
Dil Dhadakne Do's lesser known interesting facts will leave you surprised. From the original cast, the makers had in mind to other details. Read on to know more.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
33483 reads
Mumbai
Published: August 1, 2020 02:33 pm
-
1 / 10
-
2 / 10
-
3 / 10
-
4 / 10
-
5 / 10
-
6 / 10
-
7 / 10
-
8 / 10
-
9 / 10
-
10 / 10