Dil Dhadakne Do: Did you know that Ranveer Singh came on board after Ranbir Kapoor rejected the film?

Dil Dhadakne Do's lesser known interesting facts will leave you surprised. From the original cast, the makers had in mind to other details. Read on to know more.
  • 1 / 10
    Lesser known facts about Dil Dhadakne Do

    Dil Dhadakne Do has always been one of the top picks for movie nights with family. The movie still manages to make us laugh with its impeccable and relatable storyline. The stellar performances by actors Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anushka Sharma won hearts all over the world. Actor Ranveer Singh played the perfect confused heir to his family business who was actually interested more in flying than his dad's business. Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas played the role of Ranveer's elder sister on screen. Her role as the dutiful and ambitious daughter was portrayed perfectly by the actress on screen. Anil Kapoor played the role of Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' father. The Mr. India fame actor aced his role as a the blonde-haired middle-aged glad-eyed businessman, Mr. Mehra. While Shefali Shah essayed the role of the perfect worried mother and socialite. Actors Farhan Akhtar and Anushka Sharma too were a delight to watch on screen with their limited yet impeccable scenes. And the best part about the movie was the narration by the family's beloved pet dog, Pluto Mehra who was voiced by none other than the perfectionist of Bollywood, Aamir Khan. In short, Zoya Akhtar gives you the funny Punjabi drama amidst an anniversary celebration on a cruise. From the peppy songs to the iconic dialogues, the movie made a beautiful place in the hearts of millions. Today we have these interesting facts about the movie which will leave you surprised for sure. Take a look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Kareena Kapoor Khan not Priyanka Chopra was the first choice of the movie

    Yes, Kareena Kapoor Khan was the first choice for the role of Ayesha Mehra.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 3 / 10
    Meet the first choice cast

    The original cast consisted of Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 4 / 10
    How Pluto acted so accurately

    The director of the movie Zoya Akhtar would smear vanilla ice cream on Pluto's face to make him act for his scenes.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 5 / 10
    100 hours to create Anil Kapoor's look

    The ever young Anil Kapoor had to play an onscreen father to Ranveer and Priyanka Chopra hence stylist Adhuna Akhtar took 100 hours to create the iconic, Kamal Mehra look.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 6 / 10
    Anil Kapoor is actually Ranveer's uncle

    Onscreen father duo are actually real-life uncle-nephew. Ranveer's mom Anju Bhavnani, the sister of Anil's wife, Sunita Kapoor.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 7 / 10
    When Ranbir said no to Dil Dhadakne Do

    According to reports, Kareena backed out of the movie after Ranbir said no to the project due to his prior commitments to other projects.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 8 / 10
    9th movie collaboration

    The film marked the 9th collaboration of actor Farhan Akhtar with his sister Zoya Akhtar.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 9 / 10
    Sridevi said no to the film

    According to a few reports, Sridevi, Raveena Tandon, Tabu, and Madhuri Dixit were the first choices to play the role of Ayesha and Kabir's mother which later went to Shefali Shah.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 10 / 10
    First Bollywood movie to do this

    Dil Dhadakne Do was the first film to have any animal as a narrator for the movie.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

