Dil Dhadakne Do: Did you know that Ranveer Singh came on board after Ranbir Kapoor rejected the film?

1 / 10

Lesser known facts about Dil Dhadakne Do

Dil Dhadakne Do has always been one of the top picks for movie nights with family. The movie still manages to make us laugh with its impeccable and relatable storyline. The stellar performances by actors Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anushka Sharma won hearts all over the world. Actor Ranveer Singh played the perfect confused heir to his family business who was actually interested more in flying than his dad's business. Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas played the role of Ranveer's elder sister on screen. Her role as the dutiful and ambitious daughter was portrayed perfectly by the actress on screen. Anil Kapoor played the role of Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' father. The Mr. India fame actor aced his role as a the blonde-haired middle-aged glad-eyed businessman, Mr. Mehra. While Shefali Shah essayed the role of the perfect worried mother and socialite. Actors Farhan Akhtar and Anushka Sharma too were a delight to watch on screen with their limited yet impeccable scenes. And the best part about the movie was the narration by the family's beloved pet dog, Pluto Mehra who was voiced by none other than the perfectionist of Bollywood, Aamir Khan. In short, Zoya Akhtar gives you the funny Punjabi drama amidst an anniversary celebration on a cruise. From the peppy songs to the iconic dialogues, the movie made a beautiful place in the hearts of millions. Today we have these interesting facts about the movie which will leave you surprised for sure. Take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram