Flashback Friday: Ranveer Singh's PHOTOS from his early career days will give you the apt rush of nostalgia

Ranveer Singh's THROWBACK photos

Just like many others, Ranveer Singh came into the industry with a dream of making it big. He did not only dream it, but he did it. Over a career span of a decade, he has made his mark in the industry and how! Ranveer Singh made his debut in Band Baaja Baaraat opposite Anushka Sharma. The film emerged as a critical and commercial success, earning him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Followed by Ladies vs Ricky Bahl which also went on to become a box office success and also marked Parineeti Chopra's debut. He gained critical praise for playing a melancholic thief in Lootera co-starring Sonakshi Sinha and established himself with Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorials beginning with the romance Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela opposite Deepika Padukone. The actor gained immense critical acclaim and love from the audiences for his portrayal of Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani and Alauddin Khilji in Bhansali's period drama Padmaavat. He has delivered back-to-back brilliant performances in Lootera, Gunday, Dil Dhadakne Do, Lootera and Gully Boy. The actor also shifted to the commercial masala entertainer films with Rohit Shetty's Simmba which marked Sara Ali Khan's debut. Ranveer Singh is extremely popular for his brimming energy and quirky sense of style which has inspired many to experiment with their looks. The actor not only experiments with his outfits, but also pulls it off with supreme ease and confidence. Speaking about his off-screen persona, the Gully Boy star is well known as one of the most humble and down-to-earth celebs in B-Town. On the personal front, Ranveer Singh married his long time girlfriend and frequent co-star Deepika Padukone in November 2018 after dating for a few years. The star couple is currently enjoying their time in Quarantine as their social media PDA speaks volumes of their love. Recently, Ranveer Singh turned chef for his wife as she enjoyed sticking 'Husband' labels on Ranveer Singh! Back to his professional life, the actor has an exciting line-up of films with '83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. As we eagerly await the release of his next film, here's taking you down a memory lane with the actor's best snaps from his early career days.

Photo Credit : APH Images