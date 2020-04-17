Home
Flashback Friday: Ranveer Singh's PHOTOS from his early career days will give you the apt rush of nostalgia

From a college boy in Band Baaja Baarat to an underground rapper Murad in Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh truly defines energy and versatility. Check out the star's snaps from his early career days which will take you down a memory lane.
3910 reads Mumbai Updated: April 17, 2020 06:43 pm
  • 1 / 6
    Ranveer Singh's THROWBACK photos

    Ranveer Singh's THROWBACK photos

    Just like many others, Ranveer Singh came into the industry with a dream of making it big. He did not only dream it, but he did it. Over a career span of a decade, he has made his mark in the industry and how! Ranveer Singh made his debut in Band Baaja Baaraat opposite Anushka Sharma. The film emerged as a critical and commercial success, earning him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Followed by Ladies vs Ricky Bahl which also went on to become a box office success and also marked Parineeti Chopra's debut. He gained critical praise for playing a melancholic thief in Lootera co-starring Sonakshi Sinha and established himself with Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorials beginning with the romance Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela opposite Deepika Padukone. The actor gained immense critical acclaim and love from the audiences for his portrayal of Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani and Alauddin Khilji in Bhansali's period drama Padmaavat. He has delivered back-to-back brilliant performances in Lootera, Gunday, Dil Dhadakne Do, Lootera and Gully Boy. The actor also shifted to the commercial masala entertainer films with Rohit Shetty's Simmba which marked Sara Ali Khan's debut. Ranveer Singh is extremely popular for his brimming energy and quirky sense of style which has inspired many to experiment with their looks. The actor not only experiments with his outfits, but also pulls it off with supreme ease and confidence. Speaking about his off-screen persona, the Gully Boy star is well known as one of the most humble and down-to-earth celebs in B-Town. On the personal front, Ranveer Singh married his long time girlfriend and frequent co-star Deepika Padukone in November 2018 after dating for a few years. The star couple is currently enjoying their time in Quarantine as their social media PDA speaks volumes of their love. Recently, Ranveer Singh turned chef for his wife as she enjoyed sticking 'Husband' labels on Ranveer Singh! Back to his professional life, the actor has an exciting line-up of films with '83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. As we eagerly await the release of his next film, here's taking you down a memory lane with the actor's best snaps from his early career days.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 2 / 6
    His thoughts on his fantastic career

    His thoughts on his fantastic career

    In an interview with The Telegraph, the star said, "I’m trying to be the best actor I can be, and that by my definition is the most versatile. Growing up, the artistes who influenced and inspired me were the ones who were known to be versatile. They had an ability to transform themselves into different characters, they had chameleon-like qualities. You see one film of theirs, and you can hardly believe it’s the same person when you watch their next film. These people have inspired me to have a diverse filmography and work in different genres, and be as effective in each and every one of them."

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 3 / 6
    Ranveer Singh's diverse body of work

    Ranveer Singh's diverse body of work

    Further adding, Kill Dil actor said, "Early in my career, people thought of me as the guy from Band Baaja Baaraat, and that’s all I was about. Then I consciously chose to do Lootera to break that, and Ram-Leela happened in the same year. That’s when people sat up and took notice because those are two really different characters, almost poles apart. The same thing happened in 2015 when I played Kabir in Dil Dhadakne Do and Bajirao Mastani in the same year, and that just took the notion a step further. And now, with Khilji and Simmba followed by Gully Boy, the chatter about the versatility aspect is louder than ever before. That’s what’s heartening and fulfilling for me."

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 4 / 6
    Speaking about '83

    Speaking about '83

    The actor will soon be seen essaying the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in his biopic helmed by Kabir Singh co-starring Deepika Padukone. Speaking about his role, Ranveer said, "There’s a characterisation part, a physical part where I have to transform myself into one of the greatest athletes ever."

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 5 / 6
    Flashing that heartwarming smile

    Flashing that heartwarming smile

    This smile makes millions of girls go weak in their knees!

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 6 / 6
    On-stage with King Khan

    On-stage with King Khan

    Ranveer Singh's throwback performance on-stage with Shah Rukh Khan! Can you guess which award show was this?

    Photo Credit : APH Images

