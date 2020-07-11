Gully Boy is the first film of Zoya Akhtar in which Farhan Akhtar did not act; FACTS you still aren't aware of

1 / 9

Do you have your facts about Gully Boy set right?

Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy was undoubtedly a game changer last year. Directed by Zoya, Gully Boy made us believe in dreams and how! Zoya Akhtar's movie chronicles the life of Murad aka Gully Boy (Ranveer Singh) who dreams of the stars whilst residing in a Mumbai square box house. Born and brought up in his gully, the young lad is righteous in many ways who finds an escapade in words. Siddhant Chaturvedi who made his film debut with this movie and he played the role of Shrikant Bhosle (MC Sher) a friend, a confidant and a mentor. The way Murad and Siddhant weave the bond of friendship left a special mark on our hearts. Apart from that, the stunning cast of the movie included Vijay Raaz who played the role of Murad's orthodox father and Amruta Subhash as Murad's Ammi portrays an emotional character. For the uninitiated, Gully Boy won an award in the category of Best Actor Male and Female, Best Director, Best Film, Best Music Album, Best Lyrics, Best Role in Supporting Role Male and Female, Best Screenplay, Best Dialogue, and others at Filmfare awards this year. The movie was also was India's official entry for the 2020 Oscars. Siddhant even received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for best debut for his role in the movie. He will be next seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 followed by Shakun Batra's untitled alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. Today we have a few facts about the movie which will leave you surprised. Check them out.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani