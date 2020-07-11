Advertisement
Gully Boy is the first film of Zoya Akhtar in which Farhan Akhtar did not act; FACTS you still aren't aware of

Gully Boy, a movie that made a place in the hearts of millions with its beautiful storyline and strong on-screen characters. Today take a look at these interesting facts about the movie.
4851 reads Mumbai Updated: July 11, 2020 03:52 pm
  • 1 / 9
    Do you have your facts about Gully Boy set right?

    Do you have your facts about Gully Boy set right?

    Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy was undoubtedly a game changer last year. Directed by Zoya, Gully Boy made us believe in dreams and how! Zoya Akhtar's movie chronicles the life of Murad aka Gully Boy (Ranveer Singh) who dreams of the stars whilst residing in a Mumbai square box house. Born and brought up in his gully, the young lad is righteous in many ways who finds an escapade in words. Siddhant Chaturvedi who made his film debut with this movie and he played the role of Shrikant Bhosle (MC Sher) a friend, a confidant and a mentor. The way Murad and Siddhant weave the bond of friendship left a special mark on our hearts. Apart from that, the stunning cast of the movie included Vijay Raaz who played the role of Murad's orthodox father and Amruta Subhash as Murad's Ammi portrays an emotional character. For the uninitiated, Gully Boy won an award in the category of Best Actor Male and Female, Best Director, Best Film, Best Music Album, Best Lyrics, Best Role in Supporting Role Male and Female, Best Screenplay, Best Dialogue, and others at Filmfare awards this year. The movie was also was India's official entry for the 2020 Oscars. Siddhant even received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for best debut for his role in the movie. He will be next seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 followed by Shakun Batra's untitled alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. Today we have a few facts about the movie which will leave you surprised. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 2 / 9
    130 houses and 12 shops were built for the set

    130 houses and 12 shops were built for the set

    Suzanne Caplan Merwanji and her team made the set in a span of six weeks

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 3 / 9
    Javed Akhtar's lyrics in Apna Time Aayega

    Javed Akhtar's lyrics in Apna Time Aayega

    The lyrics for this raging number Apna Time Aayega were mostly written by Divine but Javed Ji added some lyrics which made this song a youth anthem.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Zoya Akhtar's terms and conditions

    Zoya Akhtar's terms and conditions

    Zoya made it clear to Ranveer that she wanted to use his real voice in songs of the movie and hence Ranveer took training from Divine for rap.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 9
    Ranveer Singh's brilliant recommendation

    Ranveer Singh's brilliant recommendation

    Apparently it was Ranveer Singh who recommended Spitfire and Kaam Bhari for the album of Gully Boy.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 6 / 9
    Meet Amruta Subhash

    Meet Amruta Subhash

    Amruta Subhash played the role of Ranveer's Ammi on screen and in reality she is just 6 years elder than him. Amruta is now 41 years old and Ranveer is 35.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 7 / 9
    No cameo by Farhan Akhtar

    No cameo by Farhan Akhtar

    Gully Boy was the first Bollywood movie directed by Zoya released in box office without Farhan in it.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 8 / 9
    Why Zoya made the movie ?

    Why Zoya made the movie ?

    Aafat by Naezy was a track Zoya was hooked to, this was during the post-production of Dil Dhadakne Do. The director eventually met Naezy and Divine and decided to make a movie inspired by their life as she felt people need to hear their story.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    The birth of MC Sher

    The birth of MC Sher

    Zoya spotted Siddhant dancing at the success party of Inside Edge (an Amazon Prime show), and approached him and asked, “Who are you? and that's how Zoya discovered him for the role of MC Sher.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

