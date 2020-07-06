Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: A look at times the star treated fans with his childhood pics & made hearts melt

1 / 10

Ranveer Singh's adorable childhood photos

Known as one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh turns a year older today. The actor has been winning hearts with his spectacular performance in movies for a long time now. Singh made his acting debut with a leading role in Band Baaja Baaraat. He shared screen space with Anushka Sharma in the same. His performance was loved by the masses. Since then, there was no looking back for the actor! Post his debut, he went on to star in several films including Lootera, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Gunday, Bajirao Mastani, Dil Dhadakne Do, Simmba and others. The actor was last seen opposite Alia Bhatt in Gully Boy. He did a phenomenal job in the same and won millions of hearts with his remarkable performance. Up next, he has an interesting line up of projects including '83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Fans are pouring in wishes for the actor on social media. Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone shared a sweet birthday wish for her brother-in-law. She took to her social media and shared a gif featuring Ranveer Singh on her Instagram story and wrote, "Janam din ki hardik shubhkamnaye jija ji." On the occasion of his birthday, take a look at some of his adorable childhood pictures shared by the actor on his Instagram.

Photo Credit : Instagram