Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: A look at times the star treated fans with his childhood pics & made hearts melt

Known as one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh turns a year older today. On the occasion of his birthday, take a look at some of his adorable childhood pictures.
  • 1 / 10
    Ranveer Singh's adorable childhood photos

    Ranveer Singh's adorable childhood photos

    Known as one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh turns a year older today. The actor has been winning hearts with his spectacular performance in movies for a long time now. Singh made his acting debut with a leading role in Band Baaja Baaraat. He shared screen space with Anushka Sharma in the same. His performance was loved by the masses. Since then, there was no looking back for the actor! Post his debut, he went on to star in several films including Lootera, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Gunday, Bajirao Mastani, Dil Dhadakne Do, Simmba and others. The actor was last seen opposite Alia Bhatt in Gully Boy. He did a phenomenal job in the same and won millions of hearts with his remarkable performance. Up next, he has an interesting line up of projects including '83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Fans are pouring in wishes for the actor on social media. Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone shared a sweet birthday wish for her brother-in-law. She took to her social media and shared a gif featuring Ranveer Singh on her Instagram story and wrote, "Janam din ki hardik shubhkamnaye jija ji." On the occasion of his birthday, take a look at some of his adorable childhood pictures shared by the actor on his Instagram.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    3 Generations in one frame

    3 Generations in one frame

    Singh shared this pic and wrote, "Tridev!!! 3 Generations. Happy Father's Day!"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Cuteness overloaded

    Cuteness overloaded

    This pic of the actor is beyond cute.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    With his sister

    With his sister

    The Gully Boy actor shares an amazing bond with his sister. This throwback picture of the duo is cute beyond words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Blast from the past

    Blast from the past

    "Chill at home," captioned Ranveer.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Why so adorable?

    Why so adorable?

    What do you have to say about this click?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Hilarious

    Hilarious

    This pic of the actor will definitely leave you in splits.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Major throwback

    Major throwback

    "Gettin my cardio done like... #throwback #mondaymotivation" captioned Singh.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    WWE fan

    WWE fan

    Ranveer shared this pic and wrote, "Whatcha gonna do, when Hulkamania runs wild on you!" #mondayfeeling throw it way back to when #WWE was life ..had a poster on my wall of The Immortal @hulkhogan."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Beyond adorable

    Beyond adorable

    This pic will melt your heart for sure.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

