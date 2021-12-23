PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt & other celebs' glamorous looks at 83 screening

1 / 6

Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana & other celebs dazzle at 83 screening

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 is all set to be released on December 24, 2021, and the screening of the film was already a star-studded event. Many B-town celebs including Alia Bhatt, Rohit Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, among others turned up for the 83 screening. The movie is finally coming out and everyone is super-excited about it. 83 is based on the tale of the Indian cricket team's historic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The most awaited movie stars Ranveer Singh as Captain Kapil Dev, Deepika Padukone as Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia. The movie also features Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Adinath Kothare, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Jatin Sarna, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Sahil Khattar, Jiiva, R Badree, Dhairya Karwa and Dinker Sharma. Ahead of the 83 release, here's a look at the glamorous looks of celebrities at the special screening of 83.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk