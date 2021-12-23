PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt & other celebs' glamorous looks at 83 screening

Published on Dec 23, 2021 05:36 PM IST   |  4.9K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana & other celebs dazzle at 83 screening

    Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana & other celebs dazzle at 83 screening

    Ranveer Singh starrer 83 is all set to be released on December 24, 2021, and the screening of the film was already a star-studded event. Many B-town celebs including Alia Bhatt, Rohit Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, among others turned up for the 83 screening. The movie is finally coming out and everyone is super-excited about it. 83 is based on the tale of the Indian cricket team's historic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The most awaited movie stars Ranveer Singh as Captain Kapil Dev, Deepika Padukone as Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia. The movie also features Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Adinath Kothare, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Jatin Sarna, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Sahil Khattar, Jiiva, R Badree, Dhairya Karwa and Dinker Sharma. Ahead of the 83 release, here's a look at the glamorous looks of celebrities at the special screening of 83.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk

  • 2 / 6
    Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

    Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

    Star of the evening Ranveer Singh donned an all-white three-piece suit with a black bow, while Deepika Padukone left us stunned in a glamorous strapless floor-length black gown.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk

  • 3 / 6
    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt will be soon seen opposite Ranveer Singh in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The diva was spotted in a stunning short black dress at the screening.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk

  • 4 / 6
    Vaani Kapoor

    Vaani Kapoor

    It seemed like the theme for the 83 special screening was black as most of the Bollywood celebrities were seen donning black ensembles. Vaani Kapoor was also sporting a beautiful black and white polka dot outfit.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor looked drop-dead gorgeous in a velvet black gown. She kept her hair open and opted for a nude make-up look.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Ayushmann Khurrana

    Ayushmann Khurrana

    Ayushmann Khurrana arrived with his wife Tahira Kashyap on the red carpet. The couple was seen twinning in black. The actor sported a shiny T-shirt and paired it with a black shimmery jacket and black pants, while Tahira stole the show in a stunning black saree.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk