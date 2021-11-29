Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt: 5 Photos that are proof of Rocky and Rani's electrifying chemistry

1 / 6

Goofy pictures of Ranveer and Alia

Some celebs just make you go wow and for us, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are one of those Bollywood jodis who share that crackling chemistry. We have seen Alia and Ranveer chilling together several times, be it sets of Gully Boy or promotional events. The duo has captivating chemistry on-screen and their style statements do marvels too. Alia and Ranveer bought a storm with their acting when they shared the screen in Gully Boy. Their chemistry in the film was a total winner and the actors will now be coming together to share the screen space in Rocky Aur Rani. Here's a look at 5 photos of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt that will make you say Apna Time Aayega.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla