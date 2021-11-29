Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt: 5 Photos that are proof of Rocky and Rani's electrifying chemistry

Some celebs just make you go wow and for us, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are one of those Bollywood jodis who share that crackling chemistry. We have seen Alia and Ranveer chilling together several times, be it sets of Gully Boy or promotional events. The duo has captivating chemistry on-screen and their style statements do marvels too. Alia and Ranveer bought a storm with their acting when they shared the screen in Gully Boy. Their chemistry in the film was a total winner and the actors will now be coming together to share the screen space in Rocky Aur Rani. Here's a look at 5 photos of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt that will make you say Apna Time Aayega.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Zoya Akhtar's directorial Gully Boy featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt was released on Febeuary 14, 2019, and turned out to be a blockbuster. For the film, both the actors shot for over 25 days at the actual slums in Mumbai and left no stones unturned to rock their characters.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are buddies that look too good together. The actors took to Instagram and posted an adorable picture together showcasing their adorable chemistry.
Dressed in pretty casuals for a promotional event, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are a pictorial treat in black and red. While Alia donned a magnified polka-dot top and paired it with ripped black jeans, Ranveer wore a red tracksuit.
Alia and Ranveer's chemistry has always been loved by their fans. In the click, Alia teamed her white dress with quirky orange boots, while Ranveer wore a purple T-shirt and topped it with a yellow puffer jacket.
Ranveer, Alia teamed up on the silver screen for the first time for Gully Boy. The actors look absolutely stunning while posing for the camera wearing fashionable outfits.