Ranveer Singh to Alia Bhatt: Koffee With Karan guests who will be reappearing in Season 7

Updated on Jul 05, 2022 12:29 AM IST   |  10.3K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 11
    Celebs who will be reappearing in Koffee With Karan Season 7

    Celebs who will be reappearing in Koffee With Karan Season 7

    Karan Johar is all over the news these days courtesy of his upcoming show Koffee with Karan Season 7. The celebrity-based chat show is quite popular among fans for its witty and unfiltered conversations. In fact, Karan has often been seen prodding and nudging the celebs gracing the couch wherein the guests end up spilling beans about their personal and professional lives. After winning hearts for years, Karan is coming up with the seventh season of the chat show and fans can’t keep calm about it. Recently, the makers unveiled the promo of Koffee with Karan Season 7 and it has added to the audience’s excitement. The promo has given a glimpse of some new elements from the chat show along with the return of the popular rapid-fire round. This isn’t all. Koffee With Karan season 7 will be graced by several celebs. As some of the celebs will be seen making their debut on the couch, several guests from the previous seasons will also be making a re-appearance on the show this year. Here’s a look:

    Photo Credit : Disney+ Hotstar

  • 2 / 11
    Ranveer Singh

    Ranveer Singh

    Ranveer Singh made his debut on the couch in season 4 and was later seen in Season 5 and Season 6. He will be seen as a guest this season as well.

    Photo Credit : Disney+ Hotstar

  • 3 / 11
    Akshay Kumar

    Akshay Kumar

    Akshay Kumar was seen on Koffee with Karan in Season 4, Season 5, and Season 6. He will be gracing the couch again, this time, with Samantha.

    Photo Credit : Disney+ Hotstar

  • 4 / 11
    Anil Kapoor

    Anil Kapoor

    Anil Kapoor made an appearance with Akshaye Khanna in Season 2 and was later seen in Season 3 with Sanjay Dutt and later in Season 4 with daughter Sonam Kapoor. This season, he will be seen with his on-screen son Varun Dhawan.

    Photo Credit : Disney+ Hotstar

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 11
    Varun Dhawan

    Varun Dhawan

    Varun Dhawan made his debut on the couch with Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra in Koffee with Karan in Season 4, appeared twice in Season 5, and shared the couch with Katrina Kaif in Season 6.

    Photo Credit : Disney+ Hotstar

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 11
    Sara Ali Khan

    Sara Ali Khan

    Sara Ali Khan had made her debut on Koffee with Karan in Season 6 and was seen with Saif Ali Khan. This time, she will join in with Janhvi Kapoor.

    Photo Credit : Disney+ Hotstar

  • 7 / 11
    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor also made her debut on the couch in Season 6 and made an appearance with Arjun Kapoor. She makes an appearance this season with Sara.

    Photo Credit : Disney+ Hotstar

  • 8 / 11
    Shahid Kapoor

    Shahid Kapoor

    Shahid Kapoor has been a regular guest at Koffee Couch and has graced the couch every season. This new season, he comes with his Preeti!

    Photo Credit : Disney+ Hotstar

    • Advertisement
  • 9 / 11
    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday was first seen on Koffee With Karan in Season 6 and will be reappearing this season with Vijay Deverakonda.

    Photo Credit : Disney+ Hotstar

  • 10 / 11
    Tiger Shroff

    Tiger Shroff

    Tiger Shroff made his first appearance with Jackie Shroff in Season 5 and was then seen in Season 6 with Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. He comes this season with Kriti Sanon.

    Photo Credit : Disney+ Hotstar

  • 11 / 11
    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt

    After making her debut on the couch in 2014 and appearing on the couch again in the same season, Alia was also seen in Season 5 and Season 6 as well. She will be coming this time with his Rocky Ranveer Singh.

    Photo Credit : Disney+ Hotstar