Ranveer Singh to Alia Bhatt: Koffee With Karan guests who will be reappearing in Season 7

Karan Johar is all over the news these days courtesy of his upcoming show Koffee with Karan Season 7. The celebrity-based chat show is quite popular among fans for its witty and unfiltered conversations. In fact, Karan has often been seen prodding and nudging the celebs gracing the couch wherein the guests end up spilling beans about their personal and professional lives. After winning hearts for years, Karan is coming up with the seventh season of the chat show and fans can’t keep calm about it.
Recently, the makers unveiled the promo of Koffee with Karan Season 7 and it has added to the audience’s excitement. The promo has given a glimpse of some new elements from the chat show along with the return of the popular rapid-fire round. This isn’t all. Koffee With Karan season 7 will be graced by several celebs. As some of the celebs will be seen making their debut on the couch, several guests from the previous seasons will also be making a re-appearance on the show this year. Here’s a look:
Photo Credit : Disney+ Hotstar
Ranveer Singh made his debut on the couch in season 4 and was later seen in Season 5 and Season 6. He will be seen as a guest this season as well.
Akshay Kumar was seen on Koffee with Karan in Season 4, Season 5, and Season 6. He will be gracing the couch again, this time, with Samantha.
Anil Kapoor made an appearance with Akshaye Khanna in Season 2 and was later seen in Season 3 with Sanjay Dutt and later in Season 4 with daughter Sonam Kapoor. This season, he will be seen with his on-screen son Varun Dhawan.
Varun Dhawan made his debut on the couch with Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra in Koffee with Karan in Season 4, appeared twice in Season 5, and shared the couch with Katrina Kaif in Season 6.
Sara Ali Khan had made her debut on Koffee with Karan in Season 6 and was seen with Saif Ali Khan. This time, she will join in with Janhvi Kapoor.
Janhvi Kapoor also made her debut on the couch in Season 6 and made an appearance with Arjun Kapoor. She makes an appearance this season with Sara.
Shahid Kapoor has been a regular guest at Koffee Couch and has graced the couch every season. This new season, he comes with his Preeti!
Ananya Panday was first seen on Koffee With Karan in Season 6 and will be reappearing this season with Vijay Deverakonda.
Tiger Shroff made his first appearance with Jackie Shroff in Season 5 and was then seen in Season 6 with Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. He comes this season with Kriti Sanon.
After making her debut on the couch in 2014 and appearing on the couch again in the same season, Alia was also seen in Season 5 and Season 6 as well. She will be coming this time with his Rocky Ranveer Singh.
Watch exclusive Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards coverage! Winners, red carpet, BTS and much more.