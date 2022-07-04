Ranveer Singh to Alia Bhatt: Koffee With Karan guests who will be reappearing in Season 7

1 / 11

Celebs who will be reappearing in Koffee With Karan Season 7

Karan Johar is all over the news these days courtesy of his upcoming show Koffee with Karan Season 7. The celebrity-based chat show is quite popular among fans for its witty and unfiltered conversations. In fact, Karan has often been seen prodding and nudging the celebs gracing the couch wherein the guests end up spilling beans about their personal and professional lives. After winning hearts for years, Karan is coming up with the seventh season of the chat show and fans can’t keep calm about it. Recently, the makers unveiled the promo of Koffee with Karan Season 7 and it has added to the audience’s excitement. The promo has given a glimpse of some new elements from the chat show along with the return of the popular rapid-fire round. This isn’t all. Koffee With Karan season 7 will be graced by several celebs. As some of the celebs will be seen making their debut on the couch, several guests from the previous seasons will also be making a re-appearance on the show this year. Here’s a look:

Photo Credit : Disney+ Hotstar