Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor to Virat Kohli: When celebs indulged in social media PDA with partners & made buzz

Check out these romantic comments of celebrities over their partner's social media account which raised the bars of romance to the next level.
17955 reads Mumbai Updated: May 16, 2020 03:49 pm
  • 1 / 7
    Check out these comments made by male celebs on their partners photos on social media

    Check out these comments made by male celebs on their partners photos on social media

    Lockdown has brought a lot of things to a standstill including the entertainment industry. With projects put on hold and the entire world being indoors, social media has been serving some really good sneak peek into their personal lives every now and then. While several celeb couples are quarantining together, there are a few who are spending this time with their families. Deepika Padukone keeps sharing her latest posts with Ranveer Singh what she's been up to at home these days, calling it 'Productivity in COVID-19'. From cooking Thai for two, a lavish three-course dinner to making Italian food for her husband, the Chennai Express actress seems to have perfected the art of cooking amidst this lockdown. Anushka Sharma shared an adorable video of herself with her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli, where the actress imitates his fans and asks him to hit a four. Sonam Kapoor, on the other hand, is spending quarantine with her husband Anand Ahuja in Delhi. The actress has been updating her social media with her lockdown activities and some really cute posts of herself and her hubby Anand Ahuja. Recently, she shared two photographs of Anand Ahuja playing with a puppy. Sonam captioned it as "Appreciation post for the best husband in the world who handles my emotions like a pro and loves me unconditionally. I love you, Anand Ahuja and I'm so grateful for you". Well, the ladies seem to know the rules of romance and have definitely raised the bar of PDA higher. But today, we have these romantic comments posted by our male celebs for their partners on social media. Check it out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Virat Kohli

    Virat Kohli

    Anushka posted this picture of herself and wrote" Happy Girls are the prettiest" to which Virat commented" You are the prettiest, all the time my love"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Arjun Kapoor

    Arjun Kapoor

    Malaika posted this picture with her pet and captioned it as "Happy Sunday" to which Arjun commented" The photographer got skills, gurl" to which Malaika replied" Yeah, exceptional skills"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Ranveer Singh

    Ranveer Singh

    Ranveer Singh should really bag an award for his comments on Deepika's posts. On the picture, Deepika caption" There is no such thing as too much bling" Ranveer comments " Taught her well, what ay good Sindhi Bahu" this comment even got a reply from actress Anushka Sharma who replied to Ranveer's comment with laughing emoticons.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Shahid Kapoor

    Shahid Kapoor

    Shahid Kapoor commented the sweetest one-liner on his wife, Mira Rajput's picture on her social media. The Kabir Singh actor wrote “The sun looks pale compared to you."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Aadar Jain

    Aadar Jain

    Aadar Jain commented on this sweet throwback picture of Tara Sutaria with a cute nickname for the actress" My little Tarrypiee"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Anand Ahuja

    Anand Ahuja

    Sonam posted a beautiful picture of the couple on Valentine's day and Anand's comment on the same won hearts. The businessman wrote “There’s love and there’s fear. You can’t have one when you have the other. I’ll never have fear again because of you.”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

