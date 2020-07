1 / 8

Ranveer Singh and his Cancerian side

Ranveer Singh has been interactive more than ever with his fans during the lockdown. is a wholesome entertainer and he is still giving his fans his daily updates on social media during the quarantine as fans miss his spotted videos and pictures on social media. The actor recently shared a lot of snaps of his new clean shave and long hair look. He even got trolled by his own wife, actress Deepika Padukone when he shared a fun edited picture of himself and Deepika commented on the picture as "What are you finding so funny! That's you on most days". Ranveer Singh is one of the most missed celebs this quarantine period as fans are missing the star's quirky fashion statements which are always making headlines. If you thought trends were only meant for ladies, think again! Singh as everybody knows never hesitates to try new styles and looks. From his off duty looks to red carpet looks, the actor manages to grab headlines with every different look for himself. Today, have a look at these funky sunglasses which have become his style trademark. The actor will be turning 35 this July 6th and will be surely celebrating a lockdown birthday for the first time. Being a Cancerian, the actor does display some major traits of the same. Today have a look at these photos which prove the same.

Photo Credit : Instagram