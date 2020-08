1 / 8

A look at gutsy actors who gave in more than 100% for their role

Many actors from the entertainment industry constantly challenge themselves despite their attractive and charming image across the globe. They experiment their looks for the roles to facilitate unique looks for their films and audiences. An actor is one that matches up to some level of effort and dedication for their character the film demands. These actors have to keep up with the demands of their films and often let their guards down. They undergo extreme transformations for their roles that affect and compromise their physical outlook. Few actors rise above the rest to immortalise their characters with some unbelievable physical transformation to get deep into the skin of characters. A true artist is someone who immerses into the role of a character with a touch of realism. Few actors’ guts to take up every challenge that comes in their way to acclimatise with the role is a tale of glory and sacrifice in itself. Certain movies demand actors to undergo drastic physical changes to suit the image of the characters they are playing. Honestly, it's not easy to be true to a role in all ways, especially if it requires an alteration of an actor’s physical change. Often, Bollywood stars experiment with their looks in order to offer something different to the character they play and to the audience as well. Here’s a list of actors and actresses who took the leap of faith.

Photo Credit : YouTube