Ranveer Singh is a big time charmer; Check out his alluring selfies that make every fan's heart race

Ranveer Singh is one of the most followed and loved stars in the industry. His feed is a true delight for all of his fans out there! Check out the star's selfies that prove he is a true charmer.
4416 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 16
    Check out Ranveer Singh's charming selfies

    Just like many others, Ranveer Singh came into the industry with a dream of making it big. He did not only dream it, but he did it. Over a career span of a decade, he has made his mark in the industry and how! Ranveer Singh made his debut in Band Baaja Baaraat opposite Anushka Sharma. The film emerged as a critical and commercial success, earning him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Followed by Ladies vs Ricky Bahl which also went on to become a box office success and also marked Parineeti Chopra's debut. He gained critical praise for playing a melancholic thief in Lootera co-starring Sonakshi Sinha and established himself with Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial beginning with the romance Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela opposite Deepika Padukone. The actor gained immense critical acclaim and love from the audiences for his portrayal of Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani and Alauddin Khilji in Bhansali's period drama Padmaavat. He has delivered back-to-back brilliant performances in Lootera, Gunday, Dil Dhadakne Do, Lootera and Gully Boy. The actor also shifted to the commercial masala entertainer films with Rohit Shetty's Simmba which marked Sara Ali Khan's debut. The actor has an exciting line-up of films with '83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. As we eagerly await the release of his next film, here's taking you through some of his best selfies that prove why he rules the heart of every fan out there!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 16
    That evening in Paris

    The one where Ranveer clicked a selfie with the Eiffel Tower!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 16
    How charming!

    Every fan is surely going to swoon over this pic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 16
    Nailing the bearded look

    His bearded look is definitely on point!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 16
    Clean-shaven look

    He slays in a clean-shaven look too! Isn't it?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 16
    A colourful hoodie

    He is known for his vibrant sense of dressing and love for quirky outfits.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 16
    Monochromatic snap

    The perfect moustache, long hair clicked in a monochromatic selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 16
    A responsible citizen

    Throwback to the time Ranveer Singh shared his post-voting pic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 16
    Swag on point

    Ranveer Singh always has his swag on point!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 16
    Murad's look from Gully Boy

    When the Gully Boy shared a special post dedicated to the film.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 16
    The ever-energetic man out there

    He is highly popular for his infectious energy and experimental style game.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 16
    What a charmer!

    No wonder he enjoys a massive female fan following that drool over his good looks.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 16
    The Kajal in his eyes steal attention

    Could he be any more attractive?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 16
    With Naezy

    The one where Ranveer and Naezy clicked a selfie!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 15 / 16
    Powerhouses of talent

    Hardik Pandya and Ranveer Singh are amongst the best of their fields and this pic screams of talent. 

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 16 / 16
    A friendship to adore

    Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor shared screen space in Gunday and have been close-knit friends ever since!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

