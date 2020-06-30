Ranveer Singh is a big time charmer; Check out his alluring selfies that make every fan's heart race

1 / 16

Check out Ranveer Singh's charming selfies

Just like many others, Ranveer Singh came into the industry with a dream of making it big. He did not only dream it, but he did it. Over a career span of a decade, he has made his mark in the industry and how! Ranveer Singh made his debut in Band Baaja Baaraat opposite Anushka Sharma. The film emerged as a critical and commercial success, earning him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Followed by Ladies vs Ricky Bahl which also went on to become a box office success and also marked Parineeti Chopra's debut. He gained critical praise for playing a melancholic thief in Lootera co-starring Sonakshi Sinha and established himself with Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial beginning with the romance Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela opposite Deepika Padukone. The actor gained immense critical acclaim and love from the audiences for his portrayal of Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani and Alauddin Khilji in Bhansali's period drama Padmaavat. He has delivered back-to-back brilliant performances in Lootera, Gunday, Dil Dhadakne Do, Lootera and Gully Boy. The actor also shifted to the commercial masala entertainer films with Rohit Shetty's Simmba which marked Sara Ali Khan's debut. The actor has an exciting line-up of films with '83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. As we eagerly await the release of his next film, here's taking you through some of his best selfies that prove why he rules the heart of every fan out there!

Photo Credit : Instagram