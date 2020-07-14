Advertisement
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone to Ranbir Kapoor: When B town actors obliged fans with selfies at the airport

Bollywood stars are often papped in and out of airports. They often wait around and click selfies with fans and make their day! Take a look.
  • 1 / 8
    When fans got an opportunity to click selfies with their favourite stars

    Bollywood actors are often papped in and out of the airports. They make sure to keep it chic and stylish as they fly off to exotic destinations for holidays, vacations, shoots or promotional events. While the shutterbugs make sure to click them and their airport looks, it also often happens that fans are waiting for them to click photos with their favourite stars that make their day! There's not an ounce of doubt that Ranveer Singh happens to be one of the most loved superstars and has a humongous fan base across the country and many overseas as well. The actor is often spotted clicking pictures with fans and interacting with them at occasions, events, red carpets and shoots. Earlier this year, Ranveer Singh was in Chennai for the launch of the first look of Kabir Khan’s sports drama '83. While making an entry, he took a selfie video with fans who told him that they loved him and Deepika together. In the video, fans were heard singing praises for Deepika Padukone and how they are a big fan of her. Ranveer Singh then thanks fans on behalf of Deepika. He tells them that it is a video and asked them to say it again and fans reiterate their love, he replied saying, “I love you too! Thank you.” The actor often clicks pics with the stars at the airport too as he is papped by the shutterbugs. On that note, take a look at times Bollywood actors posed with fans for photos at the airport.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 8
    Varun Dhawan

    Varun Dhawan was treated with flowers at the airport and the star clicked selfies with them as he headed to Delhi for Street Dancer promotions.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 8
    Deepika Padukone

    Mrs Padukone looked stunning in black as she clicked a selfie with a girl at the airport.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 8
    Ranbir Kapoor

    Sanju actor looks dapper as he waits patiently while the fan clicks a picture.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 8
    Alia Bhatt

    This is indeed a priceless memory to treasure.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 8
    Anushka Sharma

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

    When Virat and Anushka signed off after clicking a selfie with the fan.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 8
    Shah Rukh Khan

    The lucky girl got a chance to pose with King Khan and we are surely a tad bit jealous!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 8
    Arjun Kapoor

    The actor looked amazing as he clicked photos with his fans.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

