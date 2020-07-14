Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone to Ranbir Kapoor: When B town actors obliged fans with selfies at the airport

1 / 8

When fans got an opportunity to click selfies with their favourite stars

Bollywood actors are often papped in and out of the airports. They make sure to keep it chic and stylish as they fly off to exotic destinations for holidays, vacations, shoots or promotional events. While the shutterbugs make sure to click them and their airport looks, it also often happens that fans are waiting for them to click photos with their favourite stars that make their day! There's not an ounce of doubt that Ranveer Singh happens to be one of the most loved superstars and has a humongous fan base across the country and many overseas as well. The actor is often spotted clicking pictures with fans and interacting with them at occasions, events, red carpets and shoots. Earlier this year, Ranveer Singh was in Chennai for the launch of the first look of Kabir Khan’s sports drama '83. While making an entry, he took a selfie video with fans who told him that they loved him and Deepika together. In the video, fans were heard singing praises for Deepika Padukone and how they are a big fan of her. Ranveer Singh then thanks fans on behalf of Deepika. He tells them that it is a video and asked them to say it again and fans reiterate their love, he replied saying, “I love you too! Thank you.” The actor often clicks pics with the stars at the airport too as he is papped by the shutterbugs. On that note, take a look at times Bollywood actors posed with fans for photos at the airport.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani