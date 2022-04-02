From Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone to Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, 5 couples who love to workout together

Couples who workout together, stay together! Well, this holds true for our Bollywood duos too. It is no secret that our beloved celebrities of tinseltown love to sweat it out and remain in shape. They love to lead a healthy life and set an example for millions of their admirers. And what better way to do so than working out with your partner? Working out alone is all good and fine but it hits different when you have someone with you along the way, pushing you to cross your limits and be the best version of yourself. Plus, let’s just say it, you glow different in those post-workout selfies. So we present to you, from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, couples who adore to hit the gym together and get fitter with each other. Now, what is holding you back? Grab your partner’s hand and make use of that gym membership you got in January! But wait, first check out these fitness freak couples, we are sure you’ll find some much-needed motivation!
Photo Credit : Mira Rajput Instagram
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved Bollywood duos. The two are absolutely crazy for each other. Thus, it is no surprise that their fitness regimen too revolves around each other.
Photo Credit : Ranveer Singh Instagram
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been giving us relationship goals ever since their marriage. So it is no surprise that the two also set workout goals together. What's more? Their dream team also includes Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter. You know what they say, the more the merrier!
Milind Soman is one of the fittest men in the entire industry and his beautiful wife Ankita Konwar is no less. The two often post about their fitness journey on their social media.
Photo Credit : Milind Soman Instagram
One of the most talked-about couples of Bollywood, Malaika and Arjun turn heads wherever they go. Be it a vacation or a work trip, the two always manage to squeeze time for their fitness regimen and even try to make it fun by doing new things.
Photo Credit : Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja recently made headlines with their beautiful pregnancy announcement. The two have always been super active and you can always catch the two making fun workout videos together.
Photo Credit : Sonam Kapoor Instagram