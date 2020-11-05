Advertisement
Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone: You cannot miss the quirky expressions of the couple in THESE throwback pics

Take a look at these photos of power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as they were snapped last year giving away some quirky looks.
21666 reads Mumbai Updated: November 5, 2020 12:36 pm
  • 1 / 8
    Throwback photos of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

    Ranveer Singh is back of his quirky self as he shared pictures of himself recently. The actor was seen sporting a half sleeves shirt with moons and stars all over it along with a black hat and black pants. The actor captioned it as "Shootin’ for the stars, aimin’ for the moon." along with black and white sneakers. With a love for skirts and all things over-the-top, Ranveer Singh has made a strong case for not following gender norms but setting his own rules instead! Singh made his acting debut with a leading role in Band Baaja Baaraat. He shared screen space with Anushka Sharma in the same. His performance was loved by the masses. Since then, there was no looking back for the actor! Post his debut, he went on to star in several films including Lootera, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Gunday, Bajirao Mastani, Dil Dhadakne Do, Simmba and others. Ranveer Singh is to star in Rohit Shetty's remake of Gulzar's Angoor. Rohit is also referring to it as the remake of William Shakespeare's Comedy of Errors. The actor was last seen opposite Alia Bhatt in Gully Boy. He did a phenomenal job in the same and won millions of hearts with his remarkable performance. Ranveer and Deepika's romance flourished during the filming of Goliyon Ke Rasleela Ram Leela in 2013. Their magnetic chemistry in the film sent gossip mills into overdrive. Since then, filmmakers have been eager to cash in on their scorching chemistry for their films as it has made for a crowd-puller. On 14 November 2018, the couple tied the knot and their wedding pictures created a storm all over the internet. Today take a look at these throwback photos of the couple.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 8
    The cute greetings

    Deepika greeted the paparazzi with folded hands as they captured the actress with her husband superstar Ranveer Singh.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 8
    The fun conversations together

    How cute are these snaps of the couple sharing a heart to heart conversation?

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 8
    Unstoppable fun with the best

    The duo couldn't get enough of their fun conversations as they started talking inside the car.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 8
    Look at her radiance

    The actress looked stunning in a red look as she was clicked inside the car.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 8
    Ranveer's style game on point

    Ranveer looked dapper in his glared and white look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 8
    Look at those smiles

    The duo tried to hide their smiles here.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 8
    The way they look into each other's eyes

    A cute PDA as they get snapped together.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

