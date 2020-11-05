Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone: You cannot miss the quirky expressions of the couple in THESE throwback pics

1 / 8

Throwback photos of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh is back of his quirky self as he shared pictures of himself recently. The actor was seen sporting a half sleeves shirt with moons and stars all over it along with a black hat and black pants. The actor captioned it as "Shootin’ for the stars, aimin’ for the moon." along with black and white sneakers. With a love for skirts and all things over-the-top, Ranveer Singh has made a strong case for not following gender norms but setting his own rules instead! Singh made his acting debut with a leading role in Band Baaja Baaraat. He shared screen space with Anushka Sharma in the same. His performance was loved by the masses. Since then, there was no looking back for the actor! Post his debut, he went on to star in several films including Lootera, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Gunday, Bajirao Mastani, Dil Dhadakne Do, Simmba and others. Ranveer Singh is to star in Rohit Shetty's remake of Gulzar's Angoor. Rohit is also referring to it as the remake of William Shakespeare's Comedy of Errors. The actor was last seen opposite Alia Bhatt in Gully Boy. He did a phenomenal job in the same and won millions of hearts with his remarkable performance. Ranveer and Deepika's romance flourished during the filming of Goliyon Ke Rasleela Ram Leela in 2013. Their magnetic chemistry in the film sent gossip mills into overdrive. Since then, filmmakers have been eager to cash in on their scorching chemistry for their films as it has made for a crowd-puller. On 14 November 2018, the couple tied the knot and their wedding pictures created a storm all over the internet. Today take a look at these throwback photos of the couple.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani