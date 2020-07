1 / 7

Check out these throwback snaps of Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi

Ranveer Singh recently turned 35 and the entire nation poured in their good wishes for the actor. Actress Deepika Padukone wished Ranveer in the most adorable way, she shared a picture of the duo in monochrome. The actress wrote"The light of my life. The centre of my universe. I wish you good health and peace of mind in abundance. As for the rest, I’ll tell you in person! I Love You.” Ranveer who began his journey in Bollywood with Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010 has come a long way now and is considered one of the most bankable B-town celebs. Ranveer is known for his infectious laughter and energy. In fact, one of the first auditions of the actor was taken by actress Bhumi Pednekar who was a casting director back then. Bhumi revealed how she was intimidated' by Ranveer's energy and was bowled over by his audition act. The actress revealed how his audition proved that he was going to ace his career in Bollywood. On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in the movie Gully Boy co-starring Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Kalki Koechlin that went on to become a huge hit. He will next be collaborating with Deepika Padukone again for the sports biopic titled ’83 in which he plays the role of the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. Ranveer has another movie lined up which is Jayeshbhai Jordaar and it also features Shalini Pandey and Boman Irani in the lead roles. Take a look at these throwback photos of the Gully Boy star with his co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Sidddhant Chaturvedi from an event which is a portrayal of his fun loving nature.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani