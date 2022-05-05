Ranveer Singh to Hrithik Roshan; 5 actors whose debut movies made them overnight successes

The movies a movie star makes defines him. With every movie, an actor grows into a better version of themselves and every film holds value to them. However, an actor’s debut movie is always very special to them. The movie that starts it all… it might be flawed and it might be a low budget movie, yet it is perfect. A lot of times, actors have humble beginnings with their debuts not performing very well. However, that is okay since an actor can never expect a success right in the beginning. But there are certain actors who kickstarted their journey with a bang and became overnight successes after their first movies. These actors managed to charm their audience right at the first time and still continue to garner their fans’ love. Remember when Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma’s Band Baaja Baaraat had released? The new actor who won our hearts with bubbly acting? Yes, we are talking about Ranveer! And even Imran Khan in Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na? Well, let’s be honest - that movie still is one of your comfort movies! Here are some actors and their debut movies that made them instant successes.
Photo Credit : YRF Youtube
Perfect guys in real life don't exist. They only exist in movies like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na and go by the name of Jai Singh Rathore! Imran Khan perfectly essayed the role of a chocolate boy in this movie and won our hearts.
Photo Credit : Netflix India Youtube
It seems our B-Town boys are always the best for lover boy roles! Raj absolutely ruled our hearts (no pun intended). Hrithik even went on to win numerous accolades for this role including 2 Filmfare awards.
Photo Credit : Avion Records Youtube
Ranveer's stint in Band Baaja Baaraat gave us a taste of what a great actor Ranveer was to become in the coming years. Playing a Delhi boy with perfection, Ranveer captured our hearts, one 'biskut' at a time.
Today, Ajay Devgn is a brilliant actor, director and producer who recently gained immense appreciation for his project 'Runway 34'. The talented actor also had quite an amazing beginning with his debut movie, Phool Aur Kaante.
Photo Credit : Pen Movies Youtube
Shahid Kapoor's stunning visuals and his brilliant acting were noticed right from the start of his career. As he exuded his boyish charm in Ishq Vishk, the audience fell in love with him.
Photo Credit : Shemaroo Movies in Parts youtube
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app