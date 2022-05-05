Ranveer Singh to Hrithik Roshan; 5 actors whose debut movies made them overnight successes

1 / 6

Debut movies of actors that made them overnight successes

The movies a movie star makes defines him. With every movie, an actor grows into a better version of themselves and every film holds value to them. However, an actor’s debut movie is always very special to them. The movie that starts it all… it might be flawed and it might be a low budget movie, yet it is perfect. A lot of times, actors have humble beginnings with their debuts not performing very well. However, that is okay since an actor can never expect a success right in the beginning. But there are certain actors who kickstarted their journey with a bang and became overnight successes after their first movies. These actors managed to charm their audience right at the first time and still continue to garner their fans’ love. Remember when Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma’s Band Baaja Baaraat had released? The new actor who won our hearts with bubbly acting? Yes, we are talking about Ranveer! And even Imran Khan in Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na? Well, let’s be honest - that movie still is one of your comfort movies! Here are some actors and their debut movies that made them instant successes.

Photo Credit : YRF Youtube