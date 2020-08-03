Ranveer Singh to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood actors on screen kohl eyed looks which broke the internet

1 / 12

Actors who sported the kohl eyed look on screen

Ranveer Singh has been keeping his social media fun and entertaining like never before this lockdown. Recently, Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share a couple of photos that left all his fans excited. The handsome '83 star shared several photos including a few throwbacks with Arjun Kapoor from Gunday sets. Ranveer Singh is one of the most missed celebs this quarantine period as fans are missing the star's quirky fashion statements which are bold and interesting at the same time. The Gully Boy star never hesitates to try new styles and looks. Today Ranveer shared yet another related post about Monday mood. Sharing two pics the actor gives us a glimpse of his work mood in the first pic as he is seen in a photoshoot and in the second pic he is seen in a lazy mood. On the work front, Ranveer will be seen in Kabir Khan’s sports drama that also stars Deepika Padukone. In the film, Ranveer will be seen as Kapil Dev while Deepika will be playing his wife Romi Dev. The release of the film was postponed owing to the COVID 19 lockdown. Apart from this, Ranveer also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film is produced by Yash Raj Films and is slated to release on October 2, 2020. From his off duty looks to red carpet looks, the actor manages to grab headlines with every different look for himself. Today, have a look at his kohl-eyed look from his movies along with photos of other Bollywood actors who donned the same look on the screen and send the internet into a meltdown.

Photo Credit : Youtube