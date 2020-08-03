Advertisement
Ranveer Singh to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood actors on screen kohl eyed looks which broke the internet

Ranveer Singh to Aamir Khan, Kohl eyed looks of Bollywood actors which surprised as well as impressed fans.
21666 reads Mumbai Updated: August 3, 2020 12:33 pm
  • 1 / 12
    Actors who sported the kohl eyed look on screen

    Actors who sported the kohl eyed look on screen

    Ranveer Singh has been keeping his social media fun and entertaining like never before this lockdown. Recently, Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share a couple of photos that left all his fans excited. The handsome '83 star shared several photos including a few throwbacks with Arjun Kapoor from Gunday sets. Ranveer Singh is one of the most missed celebs this quarantine period as fans are missing the star's quirky fashion statements which are bold and interesting at the same time. The Gully Boy star never hesitates to try new styles and looks. Today Ranveer shared yet another related post about Monday mood. Sharing two pics the actor gives us a glimpse of his work mood in the first pic as he is seen in a photoshoot and in the second pic he is seen in a lazy mood. On the work front, Ranveer will be seen in Kabir Khan’s sports drama that also stars Deepika Padukone. In the film, Ranveer will be seen as Kapil Dev while Deepika will be playing his wife Romi Dev. The release of the film was postponed owing to the COVID 19 lockdown. Apart from this, Ranveer also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film is produced by Yash Raj Films and is slated to release on October 2, 2020. From his off duty looks to red carpet looks, the actor manages to grab headlines with every different look for himself. Today, have a look at his kohl-eyed look from his movies along with photos of other Bollywood actors who donned the same look on the screen and send the internet into a meltdown.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 2 / 12
    Kunal Kemmu

    Kunal Kemmu

    The Lootcase actor donned the perfect surma look for his role in Kalank last year

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 3 / 12
    Shah Rukh Khan

    Shah Rukh Khan

    No one can forget King Khan's Raees look which led to comparisons between him and The Professor of Money Heist.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 4 / 12
    Saif Ali Khan

    Saif Ali Khan

    Saif Ali Khan's look in Omkara, Laal Kaptaan and Kurbaan impressed fans and internet couldn't get enough of his experimental looks.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 5 / 12
    Shahid Kapoor

    Shahid Kapoor

    Shahid Kapoor's look in the movie Haider and Padmaavat was as charming as the actor himself.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 6 / 12
    Diljit Dosanjh

    Diljit Dosanjh

    Diljit Dosanjh outstanding performance and look from the movie Phillauri was a killer combo for the singer actor's fans.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 7 / 12
    Hrithik Roshan

    Hrithik Roshan

    Hrithik Roshan's stellar performance in Jodha Akbar with his charming looks still bowl us over.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 8 / 12
    Aditya Roy Kapur

    Aditya Roy Kapur

    Aditya Roy Kapur 's never seen before look in Daawat-e-Ishq opposite Parineeti Chopra surely left fans amused.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 9 / 12
    Abhishek Bachchan

    Abhishek Bachchan

    Abhishek and Rani Mukerji's stellar movie Yuva which was critically acclaimed too and saw Abhishek don a look that impressed the audience.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 10 / 12
    Varun Dhawan

    Varun Dhawan

    Varun Dhawan's look in the multistarrer Kalank was portrayed by a surma eyed character with a fearless attitude.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 11 / 12
    Aamir Khan

    Aamir Khan

    Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan look was compared to that of Johnny Depp's as Jack Sparrow.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 12 / 12
    Ranveer Singh

    Ranveer Singh

    Ranveer Singh's talent made us fall for the villain in the movie Padmaavat for sure and his look set the internet into a meltdown.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

