A look at Bold and Bald actors who sacrificed their mane for the movie role

A true artist is someone who immerses into the role of a character with a touch of realism. Few actors’ guts to take up every challenge that comes in their way to acclimatise with the role is a tale of glory and sacrifice in itself. Often, Bollywood stars experiment with their looks in order to offer something different to the character they play and to the audience as well. While Bhumi Pednekar put an unimaginable weight for Dum Laga Ke Haisha, the Extraction stunner Randeep Hooda shed huge weight for his film Sarabjit to fit perfectly into the character. The film plot revolved around an Indian man who was sentenced to death by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 1991 and who consequently spent 22 years in prison for alleged terrorism. The actor lost nerve-racking amount of weight, 18 kgs to be precise. Then there are some B-town brave hearts who didn't even mind shedding their hair to step an inch closer to the character. Honestly, it's not easy to be true to a role in all ways, especially if it requires an alteration of an actor’s physical change. Yet, Bollywood and Hollywood stars have undertaken drastic and bold decision that affects their physical outlook. transformations to be outright about their role. Here’s a list of actors and actresses who went bald for their character in the movies and took the leap of faith.

Photo Credit : YouTube