Ranveer Singh joins Salman Khan on the sets of Bigg Boss 15; See BTS pictures

Bigg Boss 15 will start airing on the TV screens from today. There will be a grand premier night today as the contestants will be introduced by Salman Khan on the show as they will enter the Bigg Boss house. Along with the specular performances by the contestants, there will also be numerous other guests on the show. One among them Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. He will be seen having a great time in the sets of the show.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk
In the episode, he will be showing a picture to Salman Khan and he will ask him some interesting questions on the show.
Salman Khan will also be seen matching steps with Ranveer Singh as they do the signature step for his upcoming show. The two actors are looking dapper in the formal suit.
They will be seen having fun on the sets as Salman Khan jokes as he says, ‘Colors ki toh nikal padi”.
Ranveer Singh also shared BTS candid picture from the shoot as he quoted, “He is a Gem”.
In another candid picture he shared the moments of them goofing around on the sets.
There will also be a special performance of Salman Khan in the show.