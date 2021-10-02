Ranveer Singh joins Salman Khan on the sets of Bigg Boss 15; See BTS pictures

1 / 7

Bigg Boss 15 premiere

Bigg Boss 15 will start airing on the TV screens from today. There will be a grand premier night today as the contestants will be introduced by Salman Khan on the show as they will enter the Bigg Boss house. Along with the specular performances by the contestants, there will also be numerous other guests on the show. One among them Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. He will be seen having a great time in the sets of the show.

