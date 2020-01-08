Home
From Ranveer Singh to Kiara Advani, check out THESE actors who were born with a silver spoon

Check out these Bollywood actors who were born into wealthy families even before they made it big in Bollywood. From Ranveer Singh to Kiara Advani, we have the entire list for you.
1955 reads Mumbai Updated: January 8, 2020 03:09 pm
  • 1 / 6
    Check out these celebs who were born rich

    Check out these celebs who were born rich

    Making it big in Bollywood is something that millions of people dream about everyday. As the never-ending debate of nepotism continues, there are many actors who have proved that Bollywood is their cup of tea too with their hard work, talent and dedication. Today, Ranveer Singh is one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood. His acting skills are so precise that even his wife Deepika Padukone thought he was originally from New Delhi after watching his debut movie Band Baaja Baaraat. Ranveer however was born into an affluent family from Mumbai. His father is a successful entrepreneur. Although Ranveer was not from a filmy background, he has created an unbeatable image of himself in the industry. Today, check out this list of Bollywood celebs who were born with a silver spoon.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Riteish Deshmukh

    Riteish Deshmukh

    Riteish Deshmukh's father was late Vilas Rao Deshmukh who served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra from 1 November 2004 – 5 December 2008.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Kiara Advani

    Kiara Advani

    Kiara Advani was born to Jagdeep Advani,a prominent businessman based in Mumbai and she attended school with Isha Ambani ,daughter of Mukesh Ambani.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone's father is none other than the legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone. He was ranked World No. 1 in 1980. Deepika was born in Copenhagen, Denmark.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 6
    Aditi Rao Hydari

    Aditi Rao Hydari

    Aditi was born to the royal lineages of J. Rameshwar Rao, the Raja of Wanaparthy. She's also the grandniece of Muhammad Saleh Akbar Hydari .

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    Ranveer Singh

    Ranveer Singh

    Ranveer Singh into a wealthy Sindhi business family in Mumbai. He is also a distant relative of actor Anil Kapoor.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

