Ranveer Singh’s quirky outfits

Ranveer Singh is a highly popular name in the Indian entertainment industry. He has successfully created a huge fanbase for himself with his great on-screen performances and has often been praised for his hard work and dedication towards the characters he plays on the big screen. After briefly working in the advertising business, Ranveer Singh made his acting debut in 2010 with Aditya Chopra’s Band Baja Baaraat. The movie emerged as commercially successful at the box office, earning the actor his first Filmfare Award in the Best Male Debut category. Having done a couple of movies, Ranveer Singh became an A-listed actor in 2013, with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gooliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela. Throughout his decade-long career, Ranveer Singh has done great work in movies like Baajirao Maastani, Padmaavaat, Simmba, and Gully Boy, all of them were huge commercially and critically acclaimed successes. Ranveer Singh has been acknowledged with many awards and accolades and the highest-paid actor in Bollywood has also featured in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list. Along with his on-screen work, Ranveer Singh is many-a-times spotted making the headlines for his “unique and different” fashion sense. Here are some of the most quirky outfits that Ranveer Singh has worn, giving fashion goals to many. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Ranveer Singh Instagram