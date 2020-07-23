Ranveer Singh proved his love for luxurious accessories with his Louis Vuitton bag; See THROWBACK Photos

1 / 8

Ranveer Singh's pricey choice for airport look

Ranveer Singh's quarantine photos and videos keep proving how he is a true entertainer. Recently, he shared a couple of photos of how much he misses being outside. Sharing a sun-kissed selfie of himself, the actor wrote" I love my sofa...par ek ‘take-me-back-I-miss-bein-outdoors’ selfie toh banta hai na." The actor recently celebrated his 35th birthday and his fans stormed the internet with wishes for the Padmavat actor. Ranveer Singh is one of the most missed celebs this quarantine period as fans are missing the star's quirky fashion statements which are bold and interesting at the same time. Ranveer shared a video where he and his actor-wife Deepika Padukone showed their respect for the Indian doctors and thousands who were helping deal with the current situation in the country through Janta Curfew followed by lighting diyas for our heroes in aprons a few days later. The Gully Boy star never hesitates to try new styles and looks. From his off duty looks to red carpet looks, the actor manages to grab headlines with every different look for himself. On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in the movie Gully Boy co-starring Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin that went on to become a huge hit. He will next be collaborating with Deepika Padukone again for the sports biopic titled ’83 in which he plays the role of the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. Ranveer has another movie lined up which is Jayeshbhai Jordaar and it also features Shalini Pandey and Boman Irani in the lead roles. Today take a look at this expensive airport look where he donned a cross body neon bag from Louis Vuitton worth more than 1.5 lakh.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani