Ranveer Singh proved his love for luxurious accessories with his Louis Vuitton bag; See THROWBACK Photos
Ranveer Singh never fails to surprise his fans with his impeccable outfit or accessory choices. Today take a look at these throwback pictures of the actor where he was seen wearing a costly crossbody bag.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
1086 reads
Mumbai
Updated: July 23, 2020 12:43 pm
1 / 8
Ranveer Singh's pricey choice for airport look
Ranveer Singh's quarantine photos and videos keep proving how he is a true entertainer. Recently, he shared a couple of photos of how much he misses being outside. Sharing a sun-kissed selfie of himself, the actor wrote" I love my sofa...par ek ‘take-me-back-I-miss-bein-outdoors’ selfie toh banta hai na." The actor recently celebrated his 35th birthday and his fans stormed the internet with wishes for the Padmavat actor. Ranveer Singh is one of the most missed celebs this quarantine period as fans are missing the star's quirky fashion statements which are bold and interesting at the same time. Ranveer shared a video where he and his actor-wife Deepika Padukone showed their respect for the Indian doctors and thousands who were helping deal with the current situation in the country through Janta Curfew followed by lighting diyas for our heroes in aprons a few days later. The Gully Boy star never hesitates to try new styles and looks. From his off duty looks to red carpet looks, the actor manages to grab headlines with every different look for himself. On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in the movie Gully Boy co-starring Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin that went on to become a huge hit. He will next be collaborating with Deepika Padukone again for the sports biopic titled ’83 in which he plays the role of the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. Ranveer has another movie lined up which is Jayeshbhai Jordaar and it also features Shalini Pandey and Boman Irani in the lead roles. Today take a look at this expensive airport look where he donned a cross body neon bag from Louis Vuitton worth more than 1.5 lakh.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 8
His infamous companion
The actor was spotted at the airport with former cricketer Kapil Dev.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
3 / 8
The humble greetings
The duo greeted the paparazzi with humble gestures as they arrived.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
4 / 8
Side by side
The two celebrities were seen smiling and posing with fans as they arrived.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
5 / 8
Ranveer's casual yet pricey look
Ranveer opted for denim pants neon shoes along with a grey black tee.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
6 / 8
But here is the showstealer
Ranveer sported Louis Vuitton's outdoor messenger bag worth USD 2090.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
7 / 8
Keeping it classy and stylish
Keeping his choices surprising again with his choice of accessory in the form of a neon cross body bag.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
8 / 8
The outdoor messenger
Ranveer's bag will surely get you a luxury weekend at Bali with the price of the bag being more than 1.5 lakh.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani