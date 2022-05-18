Ranveer Singh to Shah Rukh Khan, 5 Bollywood villains we adore just too much

1 / 6

5 Bollywood villains we adore just too much

Just as a hero is essential for a movie, a villain is also quintessential. Villains add the spice and drama that a story need. Essaying the character of a villain is one that requires skill, talent and passion. Of course, Bollywood is packed with exceptional brilliance. Time and again, Bollywood has bestowed the audience with villains who stunned and charmed their audience so much that we couldn’t help but fall for them. Yep, thousands of red flags, full of toxicity but the heart wants what it wants! It is not the villain really who charms us, but the actor who breathes life into them. Carrying out the role of the anti-hero isn’t an easy job. Yet certain actors do it with grace that they need a special mention. Di you know Shah Rukh Khan had his fair share of villain roles in his Bollywood journey that propelled his career? On the other hand, one of Ranveer Singh’s most memorable performance was as the crazy and demonic Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat alongside Deepika Padukone. Here are some of our favourite Bollywood villains.

Photo Credit : Viacom 18 studios Youtube