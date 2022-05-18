Ranveer Singh to Shah Rukh Khan, 5 Bollywood villains we adore just too much

Just as a hero is essential for a movie, a villain is also quintessential. Villains add the spice and drama that a story need. Essaying the character of a villain is one that requires skill, talent and passion. Of course, Bollywood is packed with exceptional brilliance. Time and again, Bollywood has bestowed the audience with villains who stunned and charmed their audience so much that we couldn’t help but fall for them. Yep, thousands of red flags, full of toxicity but the heart wants what it wants! It is not the villain really who charms us, but the actor who breathes life into them. Carrying out the role of the anti-hero isn’t an easy job. Yet certain actors do it with grace that they need a special mention. Di you know Shah Rukh Khan had his fair share of villain roles in his Bollywood journey that propelled his career? On the other hand, one of Ranveer Singh’s most memorable performance was as the crazy and demonic Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat alongside Deepika Padukone. Here are some of our favourite Bollywood villains.
Photo Credit : Viacom 18 studios Youtube
Sanjay Dutt's Kancha was menacing, dangerous and powerful. It left a huge impact on the audience and the movie's success was largely attributed to Sanjay's exemplary performance.
Photo Credit : Dharma Productions Youtube
SRK might be the romance king today but his early Bollywood years were marked by numerous anti-hero roles. Of course, SRK rocked them. One of his most memorable performances was as Ajay Sharma in Baazigar.
Photo Credit : Venus Movies Instagram
Badla was one of the best movies of 2019 or as well like to call it, pre-pandemic year. Taapsee brilliantly essayed the role of shrewd, manipulative and dangerous Naina.
Photo Credit : Red Chillies Entertainment Youtube
Watching Padmaavat was an absolute experience. Ranveer's Alauddin Khilji was dangerous and crazy. We'd go as far as calling him demonic. Only Ranveer could bring out the character so brilliantly.
Was Naseeruddin really a villain in this movie? Of course he wasn't. He made us realise being a hero doesn't mean you always take right path. It means your intension should be clear.
Photo Credit : UTV Motions Picture Youtube
