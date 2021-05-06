Advertisement
  4. Ranveer Singh: Times when the Bollywood actor showered love on Deepika Padukone on the social media

Ranveer Singh: Times when the Bollywood actor showered love on Deepika Padukone on the social media

Ranveer Singh constantly shares pictures of wife, Deepika Padukone and showers love on her on social media. Read ahead to take a look.
  • 1 / 8
    Ranveer Singh’s adorable posts for Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. The two very popular and successful actors met each other for the first time on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ramleela and love started to brew between the two. Even though the celebrity couple tried to keep their relationship under the wraps for a couple of years, their constant PDA on social media and their appearances together made their fans and followers sure that the two had their “the one”. It was during Deepika Padukone’s appearance at Koffee with Karan where she revealed that Ranveer Singh is a very emotionally available person and she loves that about the actor, also hinting towards the fact that the couple will soon be getting married to each other. On November 14, 2018, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot with each other at Lake Como in a very intimate and private ceremony having only family and close friends invited. Even though the couple has been together for many years, the actors never shy away from revealing their feelings for each other proving their eternal love for each other. Here are times when Ranveer Singh showered love on Deepika Padukone through social media. Read ahead to take a look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Overcome with sheer gratitude

    Ranveer Singh shares a picture with Deepika Padukone, both praying at The Golden Temple together, to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Biwi No 1

    Ranveer shares a picture with Deepika where he is kissing her on her cheek revealing that she is the “biwi no 1” to wish her a very “#happybirthday”.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    High on the cake

    The actor shares a picture of his wife candidly laughing revealing that she is “high on the cake” as they celebrate Ranveer Singh’s birthday.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Souls eternally intertwined

    Ranveer Singh shares a candid picture with Deepika Padukone revealing that they have “souls eternally intertwined” to wish her a very “happy second anniversary”.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    #Mondaymotivation

    The celebrity shares a selfie with Deepika revealing that there is “double the endorphin-rush when she’s around”.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Happiness

    Ranveer shares a candid picture of Deepika Padukone holding the Gully Boy actor’s Filmfare Award.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Feeling truly blessed

    Ranveer Singh shares a picture with Deepika Padukone from the time the couple went to visit a religious place to celebrate their “first wedding anniversary”.

    Photo Credit : Instagram