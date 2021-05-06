Ranveer Singh: Times when the Bollywood actor showered love on Deepika Padukone on the social media

1 / 8

Ranveer Singh’s adorable posts for Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. The two very popular and successful actors met each other for the first time on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ramleela and love started to brew between the two. Even though the celebrity couple tried to keep their relationship under the wraps for a couple of years, their constant PDA on social media and their appearances together made their fans and followers sure that the two had their “the one”. It was during Deepika Padukone’s appearance at Koffee with Karan where she revealed that Ranveer Singh is a very emotionally available person and she loves that about the actor, also hinting towards the fact that the couple will soon be getting married to each other. On November 14, 2018, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot with each other at Lake Como in a very intimate and private ceremony having only family and close friends invited. Even though the couple has been together for many years, the actors never shy away from revealing their feelings for each other proving their eternal love for each other. Here are times when Ranveer Singh showered love on Deepika Padukone through social media. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram