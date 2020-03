1 / 6

Ranveer Singh's expensive outfits

Ranveer Singh is one phenomenal actor and one of the best actors in the industry. The actor's fearless nature about expressing his views or portraying his love for his wife actress Deepika Padukone publicly. Also, the actor surprises his fans with his unconventional taste in fashion. Keeping in mind the current situation, the actor has been giving his fans daily updates of what he and his wife actress Deepika Padukone are up to. Ranveer Singh is one of the most missed celebs this quarantine period as fans are missing the star's quirky fashion statements which are bold and interesting at the same time. The Gully Boy star never hesitates to try new styles and looks. From his off duty looks to red carpet looks, the actor manages to grab headlines with every different look for himself. Ranveer recently shared a video where he and his actor-wife Deepika Padukone showed their respect for the Indian doctors and thousands who were helping deal with the current situation in the country through Janta Curfew. Today, we have these throwback photos of the actor sporting not one but many experimental looks but the main highlight of these clothes are the price tags of these outfits.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani