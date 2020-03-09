Home
Ranveer Singh to Virat Kohli: 6 times celebs ruled airport looks with their style statements; Check Photos

Check out these male celebrities who have turned the tables in terms of fashionable airport look by their recent appearances at the airport.
1086 reads Mumbai Updated: March 9, 2020 11:34 am
  • 1 / 7
    Check out these stunning airport looks by male celebrities

    Check out these stunning airport looks by male celebrities

    Bollywood star Ranveer Singh was recently spotted in the airport sporting a purple tracksuit and his entire look was something which broke the internet as usual, the actor wore a black tee underneath his purple tracksuit along with purple pants and accessorised his look with a pair of sunglasses and cap. His white and purple sneakers made his look even cooler. Although the airport looks of Bollywood heroines and other female celebrities make headlines often discussing the various trends these female celebs make, it seems men in the industry and other celebrities are changing this trend. Actor Hrithik Roshan also made a stunning style statement in his recent airport look where he was seen bringing a twist to the denim on denim look. Have a look at these amazing looks sported by male celebrities which will make you forget the styles of female actors.

  • 2 / 7
    Hrithik Roshan in an all white look

    Hrithik Roshan in an all white look

    The War star looks stunning as ever as he steps out in a v neck plain white tee with white trousers and completes the look with white sneakers, sunglasses, and white cap making us fall for this colour all over again.

  • 3 / 7
    Shahid Kapoor and his love for uber cool jackets

    Shahid Kapoor and his love for uber cool jackets

    Shahid was seen sporting a black tee with a grey and blue jacket with track pants as his airport look. Along with this, the Jersey star can be seen teaming it up with white sneakers and cool aviator sunglasses. The Jersey actor is often seen sporting oversized jackets as his airport looks.

  • 4 / 7
    Ranbir Kapoor in an all black look

    Ranbir Kapoor in an all black look

    The actor looked handsome as ever as she sported an all-black look with a tracksuit, white shoes and a funky satchel which stood out from his entire look.

  • 5 / 7
    Kartik Aaryan and his promotional game

    Kartik Aaryan and his promotional game

    Kartik Aaryan who is already known as one of the most hardworking and dedicated actors in the industry leaves no stones unturned and is often seen promoting his movies in his airport looks as well.

  • 6 / 7
    Ranveer Singh in a vibrant colourful look

    Ranveer Singh in a vibrant colourful look

    The actor chooses the most unconventional outfits for his promotions and airport looks and yet again we can see him donning a colourful look in this matching two-piece printed attire which he has accessorised with a pair of sunnies and hat.

  • 7 / 7
    Virat Kohli rules the airport look by his luxurious accesories

    Virat Kohli rules the airport look by his luxurious accesories

    Virat Kohli is known for his luxurious accessories he is often seen donning in most of his airport looks. From expensive wallets to expensive jackets, the Indian Cricket team captain surely knows to rule the lookbook as well.

