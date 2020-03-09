Ranveer Singh to Virat Kohli: 6 times celebs ruled airport looks with their style statements; Check Photos

1 / 7

Check out these stunning airport looks by male celebrities

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh was recently spotted in the airport sporting a purple tracksuit and his entire look was something which broke the internet as usual, the actor wore a black tee underneath his purple tracksuit along with purple pants and accessorised his look with a pair of sunglasses and cap. His white and purple sneakers made his look even cooler. Although the airport looks of Bollywood heroines and other female celebrities make headlines often discussing the various trends these female celebs make, it seems men in the industry and other celebrities are changing this trend. Actor Hrithik Roshan also made a stunning style statement in his recent airport look where he was seen bringing a twist to the denim on denim look. Have a look at these amazing looks sported by male celebrities which will make you forget the styles of female actors.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani