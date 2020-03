1 / 6

Ranveer Singh's latest airport look, Check photos

Ranveer Singh's fashion statements are both bold and interesting at the same time. The Gully Boy star never hesitates to try new styles and looks. From his off duty looks to red carpet looks, the actor manages to grab headlines with every different avatar of himself. Recently the actor was spotted in the airport as he was returning to the city and as usual, the actor sported something unusual as his airport look. The actor sported a yellow tee shirt with purple pants and oversized jackets with the shades black, purple and green. The actor accessorised his looks with a pair of glares, purple cap, and white and purple sneakers, Check out his latest look right here.

Photo Credit : Manav Manglani