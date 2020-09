1 / 8

Ranveer Singh loves to sport this accessory

Ranveer Singh has never ceased fans with his impeccable performances on screen. With every new character in his movies, he sets the parameter of acting higher. The element of uniqueness that Ranveer Singh brings to his characters will always be his strength. We hope Ranveer Singh continues his winning streak at the box office and delights his fans with brilliant characters. Ranveer Singh has been on a spree of sharing photos on social media for the past few days. The actor has been extremely active on social media lately and each post that the actor has shared has managed to grab eyeballs with his workout looks. On the work front, Ranveer will be seen next in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Apart from this, he also has Kabir Khan’s ‘83 with Deepika Padukone. The film had been postponed owing to the COVID 19 lockdown. Ranveer Singh is one of the most missed celebs this quarantine period as fans are missing the star's quirky fashion statements which are bold and interesting at the same time. From airport looks inexpensive labels to funky promotional looks, Ranveer slays it all. The actor's energetic nature along with his style is something fans love and today we have found out his love for this classic accessory from the 90s which has fans loving his style like never before.

Photo Credit : Instagram