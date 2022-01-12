From Vicky Kaushal to Ranbir Kapoor: 5 male performances we are most excited for in 2022

4 / 5

Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera

Reported to be playing a double role in this period drama, Ranbir Kapoor fans are in for a treat as the actor has been missing from the screen for a while. Shamshera is said to be a dacoit drama set in the 19th century that chronicles the story of a dacoit tribe fighting for their right and independence from the British.

