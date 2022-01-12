From Vicky Kaushal to Ranbir Kapoor: 5 male performances we are most excited for in 2022

As Gully Boy’s MC Sher, Siddhant Chaturvedi not only became an overnight sensation who floored the audience and critics but also a national crush. The actor who enjoys dabbling in a variety of genres now brings on both the sex appeal and the raw talent to the forefront with Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan, a coming-of-age romantic drama that digs beneath the surface.
Based on the life and times of the valiant Manekshaw, ‘Sam Bahadur’ will be brought to life by the talented Vicky Kaushal, who loves getting under the skin of his characters.
Ranveer Singh takes on a social comedy with Jayeshbhai Jordaar playing a Gujarati man who strongly believes in equal gender rights. After a captivating performance in 83, we can’t wait to see the nuance and eccentrics the actor brings to his character.
Reported to be playing a double role in this period drama, Ranbir Kapoor fans are in for a treat as the actor has been missing from the screen for a while. Shamshera is said to be a dacoit drama set in the 19th century that chronicles the story of a dacoit tribe fighting for their right and independence from the British.
When one of the industry’s most fun loving stars turns werewolf that’s bound to make headlines. Varun Dhawan pushes the envelope in Bhediya, a horror-comedy, the third installment in Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe.