Vicky Kaushal to Ranveer Singh: Indian actors who have been on wild adventures with Bear Grylls

Bear Grylls - the British adventurer needs no introduction. He has been synonymous with wild adventures and rose to fame with his television show Man vs Wild. The show has been about surviving in the wild wherein he was undergoing some mind-boggling adventures while exploring the wild. Interestingly, over the years, several international guests have accompanied Bear Grylls on his wild adventures and tried their hands at surviving in the wild. In fact, given the immense popularity of Bear Grylls and his show, several Indian celebs have also been a part of his wild and adventurous journey.
Among other celebs, Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi had also collaborated with Bear Grylls for Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls. The renowned politician was seen walking the jungle and experiencing some wildlife thrills in the Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand in 2019. Apart from him, several celebrities from the tinselvile have also joined hands with Bear Grylls to try hands on some wild adventures. Here’s a look at Indian actors who have collaborated with the British adventurer.
The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor, who has proved his talent time and again on the big screen, was seen dealing with his phobia of deep waters as he appeared on Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls and Vicky Kaushal.
The Thalaiva was among the special guests on Into The Wild with Bear Grylls in 2020 and he went on an adventurous journey in Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka. Sharing his experience wrote, “One of the most adventurous experiences of my life !! Hope you all enjoy watching this show as much as I did being on it !!!#IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls @BearGrylls thank you so much my friend”.
Khiladi Kumar, who is touted to be an adventure geek, had joined hands with Bear Grylls for a thrilling episode in Bandipur Tiger Reserve and it resulted in fireworks. In fact, Akshay and Bear’s chemistry was also on point.
Unlike Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn was seen dealing with adventures in the Indian Ocean wherein he dealt with sharks, unfavourable weather and much more.
The recent one to join the list is Ranveer Singh who will be seen in Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls. As per the promo, the Bajirao Mastani actor will be seen climbing the mountains, walking the jungle, eating maggots and more during his adventurous journey on the show. Interestingly, it will be an interactive show wherein the audience will get to decide Ranveer’s next movie in the wild.
