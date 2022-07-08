Vicky Kaushal to Ranveer Singh: Indian actors who have been on wild adventures with Bear Grylls

1 / 6

Indian actors who appeared on Bear Grylls’ show

Bear Grylls - the British adventurer needs no introduction. He has been synonymous with wild adventures and rose to fame with his television show Man vs Wild. The show has been about surviving in the wild wherein he was undergoing some mind-boggling adventures while exploring the wild. Interestingly, over the years, several international guests have accompanied Bear Grylls on his wild adventures and tried their hands at surviving in the wild. In fact, given the immense popularity of Bear Grylls and his show, several Indian celebs have also been a part of his wild and adventurous journey. Among other celebs, Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi had also collaborated with Bear Grylls for Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls. The renowned politician was seen walking the jungle and experiencing some wildlife thrills in the Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand in 2019. Apart from him, several celebrities from the tinselvile have also joined hands with Bear Grylls to try hands on some wild adventures. Here’s a look at Indian actors who have collaborated with the British adventurer.

Photo Credit : Disney+ Hotstar