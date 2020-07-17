When Ranveer Singh stole the show at the airport with pink sunglasses and EXPENSIVE leather belt bag

1 / 6

Check out Ranveer Singh's pricey airport look

Band Baaja Baarat actor Ranveer Singh rules the hearts of millions out there for a reason. He floors the audience with his versatility and charm. The most spectacular factor about him that stands out is his quirky sense of style. The actor inspires a lot of fans to dress the way they like and make a trendy statement! On the personal front, Ranveer Singh married his long time girlfriend and frequent co-star Deepika Padukone in November 2018 after dating for a few years. The star couple is currently enjoying their time in Quarantine as their social media PDA speaks volumes of their love. The couple is often spotted arriving at the airport with their style game on point. Ranveer Singh is extremely popular for his brimming energy and quirky sense of style which has inspired many to experiment with their looks. The actor not only experiments with his outfits but also pulls it off with supreme ease and confidence. His sartorial fashion choices often hit headlines. Known for his eccentric style, Ranveer Singh shared in an interview that he stopped fearing being judged for his fashion statement after he started doing what he really felt like doing, reported Business Standard. When asked if he puts in an extra amount of effort when it comes to fashion, the actor stated, "No, I've actually had a little bit of a journey when it comes to style and fashion." He continued, "I've always been attracted to edgy avant-garde style. Growing up, in school and college, I was always open to experimenting - matching outfits with my haircuts." He added, "I believe style is an expression and I really stopped filtering my expression and started doing what I really felt like doing and not fearing being judged. Once I started being original, being true to what I felt I guess that got recognised widely - my distinctive style. But honestly that is just me being me." On that note, take a look at the time the actor grabbed eyeballs with yet another airport look. With a pair of pink sunglasses and pricey leather bag, Gunday actor yet again stole the show at the airport. Take a look at the cost of his swanky leather belt bag.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani