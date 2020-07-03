/
/
/
When Ranveer Singh wore a jacket worth more than Rs 3 lakh as he arrived with Deepika Padukone at the airport
When Ranveer Singh wore a jacket worth more than Rs 3 lakh as he arrived with Deepika Padukone at the airport
Ranveer Singh is one of the most loved stars in the industry and also enjoys a massive fan following. Here's taking you down the memory lane to the time he donned a long Gucci reversible jacket worth a whopping price as he arrived at the airport with wife Deepika Padukone!
Written By
Ekta Varma
72 reads
Mumbai
Published: July 3, 2020 08:28 am
1 / 8
Ranveer Singh's pricey Gucci jacket deserves all your attention
Over a career span of a decade, Ranveer Singh has made his mark in the industry and how! Ranveer Singh made his debut in Band Baaja Baaraat opposite Anushka Sharma. The film emerged as a critical and commercial success, earning him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Followed by Ladies vs Ricky Bahl which also went on to become a box office success and also marked Parineeti Chopra's debut. The actor gained immense critical acclaim and love from the audiences for his portrayal of Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani and Alauddin Khilji in Bhansali's period drama Padmaavat. He has delivered back-to-back brilliant performances in Lootera, Gunday, Dil Dhadakne Do, Lootera and Gully Boy. The actor also shifted to the commercial masala entertainer films with Rohit Shetty's Simmba which marked Sara Ali Khan's debut. On the personal front, Ranveer Singh married his long time girlfriend and frequent co-star Deepika Padukone in November 2018 after dating for a few years. The star couple is currently enjoying their time in Quarantine as their social media PDA speaks volumes of their love. The couple is often spotted arriving at the airport with their style game on point. Ranveer Singh is extremely popular for his brimming energy and quirky sense of style which has inspired many to experiment with their looks. The actor not only experiments with his outfits but also pulls it off with supreme ease and confidence. Here's a throwback to the time the couple arrived at the airport as to jet off to celebrate the Chhapaak star's birthday. Deepika and Ranveer were all smiles when snapped by the paps. There was some cake brought for the birthday girl at the airport. Deepika was snapped giving cake to Ranveer and the paps and some of her fans too. Deepika and Ranveer walked hand-in-hand at the airport and looked stunning as always. However, what caught everyone's attention was Ranveer's swanky long jacket! The actor pulled off the reversible Gucci jacket with ease and there's no denying that. The price of the jacket will leave you stunned! Check it out!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 8
Always spreading good vibes
When the couple couldn't stop smiling together.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
3 / 8
Picture perfect
This candid click is indeed a picture-perfect and deserves all the love!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
4 / 8
Never letting go of each other
Ranveer and Deepika walked hand-in-hand as they made a stylish appearance at the airport.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
5 / 8
Here's the cost of that swanky jacket
The Bajirao Mastani star sported a Gucci long reversible jacket that is worth Rs 3,27,456!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
6 / 8
Style game on point
Deepika was all smiles and looked stunning in a blue shiny colour shirt with an orange coloured overcoat and blue ankle-length pants. Ranveer was wearing a light blue coloured t-shirt with matching pants and a brown checkered overcoat. He paired his look with a cap on his head and a pair of cool shades.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
7 / 8
A fan greeted the birthday girl with cakes
How adorable is this pic!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
8 / 8
Cuteness personified
Padmaavat actress was snapped giving cake to Ranveer and the paps and some of her fans too.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani