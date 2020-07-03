When Ranveer Singh wore a jacket worth more than Rs 3 lakh as he arrived with Deepika Padukone at the airport

1 / 8

Ranveer Singh's pricey Gucci jacket deserves all your attention

Over a career span of a decade, Ranveer Singh has made his mark in the industry and how! Ranveer Singh made his debut in Band Baaja Baaraat opposite Anushka Sharma. The film emerged as a critical and commercial success, earning him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Followed by Ladies vs Ricky Bahl which also went on to become a box office success and also marked Parineeti Chopra's debut. The actor gained immense critical acclaim and love from the audiences for his portrayal of Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani and Alauddin Khilji in Bhansali's period drama Padmaavat. He has delivered back-to-back brilliant performances in Lootera, Gunday, Dil Dhadakne Do, Lootera and Gully Boy. The actor also shifted to the commercial masala entertainer films with Rohit Shetty's Simmba which marked Sara Ali Khan's debut. On the personal front, Ranveer Singh married his long time girlfriend and frequent co-star Deepika Padukone in November 2018 after dating for a few years. The star couple is currently enjoying their time in Quarantine as their social media PDA speaks volumes of their love. The couple is often spotted arriving at the airport with their style game on point. Ranveer Singh is extremely popular for his brimming energy and quirky sense of style which has inspired many to experiment with their looks. The actor not only experiments with his outfits but also pulls it off with supreme ease and confidence. Here's a throwback to the time the couple arrived at the airport as to jet off to celebrate the Chhapaak star's birthday. Deepika and Ranveer were all smiles when snapped by the paps. There was some cake brought for the birthday girl at the airport. Deepika was snapped giving cake to Ranveer and the paps and some of her fans too. Deepika and Ranveer walked hand-in-hand at the airport and looked stunning as always. However, what caught everyone's attention was Ranveer's swanky long jacket! The actor pulled off the reversible Gucci jacket with ease and there's no denying that. The price of the jacket will leave you stunned! Check it out!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani