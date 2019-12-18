Year Ender: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to Shahid, Kiara, HERE are top 5 fresh on screen Bollywood jodis of 2019

2 / 6

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

Gully Boy has been one of the most popular and talked – about movies of the year 2019. The movie witnessed the collaboration of two of the most incredible and talented actors of the Bollywood film industry – Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. As expected, their fresh on – screen chemistry did wonders and added further weightage to the movie. The cute love story of Murad Ahmed and Safeena Firdausi was able to win the hearts of the audiences in this Zoya Akhtar directorial. Even the film critics could not stop themselves from praising the on – screen couple for being devastatingly good in the movie.

