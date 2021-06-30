From Rashami Desai to Erica Fernandes: PHOTOS of television actors that will prove they love their pets

1 / 6

Television celebrities that are pet lovers

People from all around the world consider Indian television actors as their idols. They always take special interest in knowing what is going on in their favourite actors' life. Many celebrities have become open about their likes, dislikes, and relationship status, through their official social media handle. Many times, these celebrities have been spotted showering lots of love not only on their better halves but in fact, on their adorable little pets too. Most of the actors from the Indian television industry find great comfort in going back home after a long day at the sets to their favourite person in the world, which happens to be their pet. Television stars share a very special bond with their pets. From taking their pets on vacations along with them to sharing sweet pictures of them, these celebrities are always celebrating and spending time with their furry friends. Having a pet is a very emotionally healthy practice and that is why it comes as no surprise to people that many celebrities love their pets. Here are pictures of some of the very popular Indian television celebrities who often share pictures with their pets in order to shower great love on them. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla