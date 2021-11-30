5 times Bigg Boss 15 wild card contestant Rashami Desai aced chic short dress look

Rashami Desai is a popular name in the television sector. She has been acting for a long time now and came to the limelight with the show Uttaran. Apart from her acting chops, she also has a fabulous fashion sense. Here is a look at the actress in a beautiful white off-shoulder dress. The dress is in form of a corset on top and has a nice fall of a gown.
Photo Credit : Rashami Desai instagram
Dil Se Dil Tak actress looks absolutely gorgeous in the bright yellow dress. Her hair is tucked in a neat bun and she has paired the look with golden heels.
Get your casual outing dress idea sorted with Rashami’s black short dress. She is looking beautiful as her hair is in a half bun and has worn pink stilettoes for completing the look.
Rashami Desai is setting beach wear goals with this green flowy dress. Her makeup is flawless and her expressions are fabulous.
The Bigg Boss fame actress has the perfect outfit solution for your date night as she has worked a shimmery bodycon one shoulder off dress. She had paired it with bold makeup and we surely can't take eyes off her.