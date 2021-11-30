5 times Bigg Boss 15 wild card contestant Rashami Desai aced chic short dress look

    Rashami white dress

    Rashami Desai is a popular name in the television sector. She has been acting for a long time now and came to the limelight with the show Uttaran. Apart from her acting chops, she also has a fabulous fashion sense. Here is a look at the actress in a beautiful white off-shoulder dress. The dress is in form of a corset on top and has a nice fall of a gown.

    Photo Credit : Rashami Desai instagram

    Rashami yellow dress

    Dil Se Dil Tak actress looks absolutely gorgeous in the bright yellow dress. Her hair is tucked in a neat bun and she has paired the look with golden heels.

    Photo Credit : Rashami Desai instagram

    Rashami black dress

    Get your casual outing dress idea sorted with Rashami’s black short dress. She is looking beautiful as her hair is in a half bun and has worn pink stilettoes for completing the look.

    Photo Credit : Rashami Desai instagram

    Rashami green dress

    Rashami Desai is setting beach wear goals with this green flowy dress. Her makeup is flawless and her expressions are fabulous.

    Photo Credit : Rashami Desai instagram

    Rashami shimmery dress

    The Bigg Boss fame actress has the perfect outfit solution for your date night as she has worked a shimmery bodycon one shoulder off dress. She had paired it with bold makeup and we surely can't take eyes off her.

    Photo Credit : Rashami Desai instagram