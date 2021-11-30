5 times Bigg Boss 15 wild card contestant Rashami Desai aced chic short dress look

1 / 5

Rashami white dress

Rashami Desai is a popular name in the television sector. She has been acting for a long time now and came to the limelight with the show Uttaran. Apart from her acting chops, she also has a fabulous fashion sense. Here is a look at the actress in a beautiful white off-shoulder dress. The dress is in form of a corset on top and has a nice fall of a gown.

Photo Credit : Rashami Desai instagram