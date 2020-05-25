Naagin 4's Rashami Desai's endearing PHOTOS with her family show the beautiful bond actress shares with them

1 / 11

Check out these photos of Rashami Desai with her family

Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashami Desai recently answered some questions about her personal life in a fun question-answer session with her followers on social media and dropped few hints about her love life as well. When Rashami was asked about her relationship status by an Instagram user, she responded with a gif saying 'Party of one' suggesting she was single. One asked her if she was in love, to which she quoted a quote reading, '‘Love yourself fully, deeply, honestly, faithfully, gloriously.” She also added “In love with myself all over again and again.” Rashami was in a relationship with TV actor Arhaan Khan but the couple broke up on Bigg Boss 13 after their stint. It was during the reality show when she found out he has been married before and has even a child. After Bigg Boss, the actress was seen in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4 as Shalaka just a few days before the lockdown. Rashami became a household name with the show, Uttaran as Tapasya and Shorvori in Dil Se Dil Tak. She has participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Nach Baliye with her ex husband and co star from Uttaran Nandish Sandhu. Currently she is enjoying her lockdown time with her family in Mumbai and she keeps updating her videos and pictures of the same. Today we have some amazing snaps of the TV Star with her family. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram