Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Rashami Desai
/
Naagin 4's Rashami Desai's endearing PHOTOS with her family show the beautiful bond actress shares with them

Naagin 4's Rashami Desai's endearing PHOTOS with her family show the beautiful bond actress shares with them

Rashami Desai is winning hearts this quarantine with her social media and today we have some amazing pictures of the TV Star with her family which will make you love her even more. Check them out.
4489 reads Mumbai Updated: May 25, 2020 03:11 pm
  • 1 / 11
    Check out these photos of Rashami Desai with her family

    Check out these photos of Rashami Desai with her family

    Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashami Desai recently answered some questions about her personal life in a fun question-answer session with her followers on social media and dropped few hints about her love life as well. When Rashami was asked about her relationship status by an Instagram user, she responded with a gif saying 'Party of one' suggesting she was single. One asked her if she was in love, to which she quoted a quote reading, '‘Love yourself fully, deeply, honestly, faithfully, gloriously.” She also added “In love with myself all over again and again.” Rashami was in a relationship with TV actor Arhaan Khan but the couple broke up on Bigg Boss 13 after their stint. It was during the reality show when she found out he has been married before and has even a child. After Bigg Boss, the actress was seen in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4 as Shalaka just a few days before the lockdown. Rashami became a household name with the show, Uttaran as Tapasya and Shorvori in Dil Se Dil Tak. She has participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Nach Baliye with her ex husband and co star from Uttaran Nandish Sandhu. Currently she is enjoying her lockdown time with her family in Mumbai and she keeps updating her videos and pictures of the same. Today we have some amazing snaps of the TV Star with her family. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Wholesome amount of good looks

    Wholesome amount of good looks

    Rashami with her entire family in this happy family photograph.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Partners in crime

    Partners in crime

    Rashami with her nephew and niece in a selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Beauty in work mode

    Beauty in work mode

    Aren't these two just super cute !

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Kisses are the best part of the day

    Kisses are the best part of the day

    Rashami all snuggled up by her niece in this frame.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 11
    How cute is her mom!

    How cute is her mom!

    Rashami is surely a replica of her mom.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    With Bhaijaan

    With Bhaijaan

    Rashami Desai with her elder brother in this throwback picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Fun banter with the best

    Fun banter with the best

    All smiles with Mumma as they say laughter is the best medicine.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Touristing with the best

    Touristing with the best

    Another throwback picture of the actress with her elder brother vacationing.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Beauty is the illumination of your soul

    Beauty is the illumination of your soul

    And we are the happiest with our moms by our side.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    All set to rule our hearts

    All set to rule our hearts

    Quick backstage snaps with Mumma dearest.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Dulquer Salmaan\'s PHOTOS with megastar dad Mammootty, wife Amal, daughter Maryam Ameerah redefine love
Dulquer Salmaan's PHOTOS with megastar dad Mammootty, wife Amal, daughter Maryam Ameerah redefine love
Eid Mubarak 2020: Suhana Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan to Khushi Kapoor; Get style tips for Eid attire from star kids
Eid Mubarak 2020: Suhana Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan to Khushi Kapoor; Get style tips for Eid attire from star kids
Happy Birthday Karan Johar: Check out these RARE photos of the ace filmmaker on his special day
Happy Birthday Karan Johar: Check out these RARE photos of the ace filmmaker on his special day
Alia Bhatt ditched western outfits for desi promotional looks and we loved every bit of it, Check PHOTOS
Alia Bhatt ditched western outfits for desi promotional looks and we loved every bit of it, Check PHOTOS
Aryan Khan\'s signature pose in THESE photos makes fans fall in love with his charming personality
Aryan Khan's signature pose in THESE photos makes fans fall in love with his charming personality
Gigi Hadid: From her pregnant ramp walk to relationships; 6 honest confessions made by Zayn Malik\'s partner
Gigi Hadid: From her pregnant ramp walk to relationships; 6 honest confessions made by Zayn Malik's partner

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement