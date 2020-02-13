Rashami Desai Birthday Special: Bigg Boss 13 contestant's career from B town debut to Dil Se Dil Tak

1 / 7

Check out these interesting things about Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai

Actress Rashami Desai will be celebrating her 34th birthday inside Bigg Boss 13 house. Bigg Boss 13 has broken its own records in terms of controversies and TRP ratings. In fact, host-superstar Salman Khan's patience was also put to test this season. With the last few days remaining for the controversial show, special guests in the show have left no stone unturned for teasing the inmates of the show with their recent arguments. Recently, renowned journalist Rajat Sharma came inside the BB house and grilled the contestants about few questions asked by the fans of the show. The on-screen couple chemistry of Rashami and Sidharth Shukla was loved by everyone in Dil Se Dil Tak and viewers still enjoy their blame game inside the BB 13 house shared Rajat Sharma. Previously she had been a part of the hit TV serial, Uttaran. Today have a look at the career timeline which is not less than a roller coaster ride of Rashami Desai as she celebrates her birthday today.

Photo Credit : Colors TV