Rashami Desai Birthday Special: Bigg Boss 13 contestant's career from B town debut to Dil Se Dil Tak

Rashami Desai's career has been a roller coaster ride for her and as she celebrates her birthday inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Check out the transformation in her career.
2968 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Check out these interesting things about Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai

    Check out these interesting things about Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai

    Actress Rashami Desai will be celebrating her 34th birthday inside Bigg Boss 13 house. Bigg Boss 13 has broken its own records in terms of controversies and TRP ratings. In fact, host-superstar Salman Khan's patience was also put to test this season. With the last few days remaining for the controversial show, special guests in the show have left no stone unturned for teasing the inmates of the show with their recent arguments. Recently, renowned journalist Rajat Sharma came inside the BB house and grilled the contestants about few questions asked by the fans of the show. The on-screen couple chemistry of Rashami and Sidharth Shukla was loved by everyone in Dil Se Dil Tak and viewers still enjoy their blame game inside the BB 13 house shared Rajat Sharma. Previously she had been a part of the hit TV serial, Uttaran. Today have a look at the career timeline which is not less than a roller coaster ride of Rashami Desai as she celebrates her birthday today.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV

  • 2 / 7
    She started her acting career with an Assamese movie

    She started her acting career with an Assamese movie

    In 2002, she did a cameo in an Assamese movie called Kanyadaan.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Her Bollywood debut

    Her Bollywood debut

    She made a debut with the Bollywood movie, Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke starring Shah Rukh Khan, Raveena Tandon, Navneet Nishan, Divya Desai, Mohnish Behl and Kiran Kumar.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Start of her Television career

    Start of her Television career

    She started her TV journey from the serial Ravan.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Milestone in her career

    Milestone in her career

    She became a household name after the show Uttaran starring her ex-husband Nandish Sandhu, Tina Datta, Rashami Desai, Rohit Khurana and Gaurav Chopra in lead roles. She played the role of Tapasya Thakur.

    Photo Credit : instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Hit run for reality shows

    Hit run for reality shows

    After Uttaran, she went on to participate in several reality TV shows from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 , Nach Baliye 7 to Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Another milestone in TV career

    Another milestone in TV career

    Dil Se Dil Tak was again a turning point in her career despite several TV shows in her kitty before that, they weren't as hit as Dil Se Dil Tak and fans couldn't get enough of Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's chemistry.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV

