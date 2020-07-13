Rashami Desai gives us major travel inspiration with her throwback VACATION photos and we are taking notes

1 / 10

Rashami Desai

Prior to Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai was seen in shows such as Ravan, Uttaran, and Dil Se Dil Tak among others, and after her stint in Bigg Boss, Rashami Desai’s fan following multiplied as the actress won hearts on the show. Although Rashami didn’t win the show, she clearly won hearts, and post BB, she was seen in Naagin 4, and after the lockdown was lifted, Rashami shot for the end episodes after Ekta Kapoor decided to pull the plug on Naagin 4 and start another season of the supernatural show. That said, Rashami Desai is quite active on social media and often, shares candid selfies and workout photos and since all of us are in quarantine, we decided to round a series of Rashami’s throwback vacation photos that will help us to ward off our lockdown blues and also brighten up our dull Monday. Also, during Rashami’s stint in Bigg Boss, she often talked about how she did not always have the support of her family - her mother Rasila and brothers — in the past and after coming out of the house, she said that they have “apologised to each other” and confirmed that “everything is fine” with the family now.

Photo Credit : Instagram