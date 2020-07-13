Advertisement
Rashami Desai gives us major travel inspiration with her throwback VACATION photos and we are taking notes

Amid the lockdown, since all of us are quarantined at home, we decided to bring together throwback vacation photos of Naagin actress Rashami Desai that proves she loves to travel in style. Take a look
2534 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Rashami Desai

    Rashami Desai

    Prior to Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai was seen in shows such as Ravan, Uttaran, and Dil Se Dil Tak among others, and after her stint in Bigg Boss, Rashami Desai’s fan following multiplied as the actress won hearts on the show. Although Rashami didn’t win the show, she clearly won hearts, and post BB, she was seen in Naagin 4, and after the lockdown was lifted, Rashami shot for the end episodes after Ekta Kapoor decided to pull the plug on Naagin 4 and start another season of the supernatural show. That said, Rashami Desai is quite active on social media and often, shares candid selfies and workout photos and since all of us are in quarantine, we decided to round a series of Rashami’s throwback vacation photos that will help us to ward off our lockdown blues and also brighten up our dull Monday. Also, during Rashami’s stint in Bigg Boss, she often talked about how she did not always have the support of her family - her mother Rasila and brothers — in the past and after coming out of the house, she said that they have “apologised to each other” and confirmed that “everything is fine” with the family now.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Travel love

    Travel love

    Rashami Desai loves to travel and her vacay photos prove how the actress love to doll up on vacations and pose for photos

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Poser

    Poser

    Rashami Desai is a water baby and this picture is proof

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Rashami Desai vacay

    Rashami Desai vacay

    In an interview, Rashami got talking about her family as she said, “I had a lot of differences with my mother and there was also a communication and generation gap between us. My life has been like a roller-coaster so I always wanted someone to take care of me like a child and pamper me. But I was the responsible daughter of the house and an actress, I had a lot of responsibilities on my shoulder. I had to fulfill them. All in all this show got me everything that I didn’t have. I also thank my family that they understood when I needed them the most. We all apologised to each other and the communication is better now.”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Vacay diary

    Vacay diary

    Talking about Bigg Boss, Rashami reflected back on her journey and said that during the family week in the show, when her brother’s kids arrived that’s when she learnt that her mother is supporting her. “I realised my family is there and I have their support. I became fearless and that’s when I told myself that I am done with the relationship. I needed a mental support in the house and I was not getting it. I had even cried a lot on the same morning when my niece and nephew came during the family round. They told me things have changed a lot and I was relieved,” shared the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Vacay done right

    Vacay done right

    Prior to the lockdown, Rashami Desai entered Naagin 4 and due to the novel Coronavirus, since shootings were stalled, the producers have pulled the plug on the show and recently, the actress shot for the show's last few episodes before it makes way for the new season.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Vacay mode on

    Vacay mode on

    Although shootings have resumed, but Rashami revealed that she is still worried about shooting in the pandemic as she said that it is not easy to shoot in this situation. “While shooting, it gets out of your mind, and if we are a little careless, then along with us we will also get the rest in trouble.”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Vacay in Style

    Vacay in Style

    Rashami Desai is a fashionista and she makes sure to travel in style

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Vacay seflie

    Vacay seflie

    Rashami Desai shared a great rapport with Asim Riaz, Devoleena and Himanshi Khurrana on the show, and post coming out of the show, all of them reunited for an evening. Often, Rashami drops comments on Asim and Devoleena’s Instagram pictures and we totally love their bond.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Vacation love

    Vacation love

    On the work front, Rashami Desai and Advik Mahajan's short film Tamas recently released on YouTube. Speaking about the same Rashami said, "This is my first short film and I had a lot of fun shooting for it. I liked the concept so much and I immediately said yes after hearing the script. Advik has worked hard on the film and with the kind of response we've got, it seems his hard work paid off."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

