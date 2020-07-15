Advertisement
Rashami Desai's endearing moments with her mother show the amazing bond they share with each other

1810 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Rashami Desai's photos with her mother

    Rashami Desai is one of the most loved actresses in the entertainment industry. The beautiful actress has been a part of the entertainment industry for the longest time. Rashami won millions of hearts with her fair play in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Lately, she has been creating a huge buzz due to her social media posts. She has been keeping her fans updated. From sharing throwback photos to beautiful selfies and more, Rashami's social media posts have been a delight. The actress currently stars in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4. The new promo for Naagin 4 starring Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai, Vijayendra Kumeria is finally out. For the uninitiated, Ekta Kapoor had earlier revealed that Naagin 4 will be coming to an end soon. Kapoor also made sure that Naagin 4 meets a conclusive end and later will be followed by Naagin 5. Naagin 5 has already started creating a huge buzz. As per reports, Surbhi Chandna might star along with Asha Negi in the same. However, no confirmation has been made yet. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the same. As we mentioned earlier, Rashami is very active on social media. The actress daily keeps updating her fans on Instagram. Today, we have compiled a few pictures of the actress with her mother that are too cute to handle.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Selfie on point

    How cool is this selfie of the actress with her mommy dearest!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Best mother-daughter duo

    This is one of the most beautiful pics.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Queens

    This pic is just too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Awwdorable

    This pic sums up their amazing bond.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Precious

    Rashami shared this delightful snap on Mother's Day.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Candid at its best

    This candid pic screams love.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

