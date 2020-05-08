Advertisement
Rashami Desai's resplendent desi looks will give you major style goals; Check PHOTOS

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai is one of the fashionable actresses of the TV industry. Rashami Desai's desi looks are always the one to look out for. Here's a look at some of her best desi looks. Check out!
941 reads Mumbai Updated: May 8, 2020 03:29 pm
  • 1 / 13
    Rashami Desai's resplendent desi looks

    Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai is one of the popular actresses of the TV industry. She has been a part of the entertainment industry for the longest time. She won millions of hearts with her fair play in the Bigg Boss house. Rashami has been making headlines for various reasons lately. She is one of the most active celebrities on social media. The gorgeous actress keeps sharing photos and videos on Instagram to keep her fans entertained all the time. From sharing throwback photos to beautiful selfies and more, she has been keeping her fans entertained during the lockdown in the best possible way. Well, Rashami is one celebrity who often creates a buzz due to her ravishing looks. Be it rocking a saree look or pulling off a casual avatar and more, Rashami's stylish looks hardly fails to impress. When it comes to Indian ensembles, Rashami Desai knows how to pull off a desi wear and stand out from others. Rashami Desai's desi looks are always the one to look out for. Over the years, Rashami has worn some of the most beautiful ethnic outfits and given us moments to drool over her. On that note, here's a look at some of her best desi looks. Check out!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 13
    Sunkissed

    The actress looks beautiful in a yellow outfit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 13
    Breathtaking

    This pic of the actress will make you fall in love with her.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 13
    Favourite

    This look of the actress is one of our favourites. What about you?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 13
    So elegant

    The actress looks simply stunning in this pic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 13
    Simplicity at its best

    The actress knows how to keep it simple yet stylish.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 13
    Slayed it

    This look of the actress deserves full marks.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 13
    Saree look on point

    The actress' saree looks are always fabulous.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 13
    So pretty

    This look will make your heart race for sure.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 13
    Gorgeous and how!

    We can't take our eyes off her beautiful look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 13
    Lady in white

    Rashami and her love for white is well-known. She looks beyond beautiful in this one.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 13
    Ravishing

    The actress' this look is a complete steal.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 13
    Beauty personified

    Rashami looks beautiful beyond words in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

