5 Times Raashii Khanna made us crush on her outfits

Be it a casual comfy outfit or a party gown, Raashii Khanna can ace any fashionable look. She never flinches to flaunt the voluptuous figure that she has maintained over the years. Having made her Tollywood debut with the movie Oohalu Gusagusalade in 2014, the actress has indeed attained a girl next door image in the hearts of her fans. Here's a look at all the times Raashii Khanna made us fall in love with her outfits.
Photo Credit : K Vinayak/Raashi Khanna's Instagram
In the click, Raashii can be seen donning a pink strappy dress that featured a thigh-high slit. The beauty of the ensemble was enhanced with ruched detailing and her wavy hair added an oomph factor to the dress.
Photo Credit : Shreyans Dungarwal/Raashii Khanna's Instagram
This time the actress flaunted her bright smile in a red coat and paired it with black boots. It's hard to miss out on her peachy cheeks as she is all hearts for Moscow.
Photo Credit : Raashi Khanna's Instagram
This picture of Raashii from one of her photoshoots took the internet by storm. She exuded oomph in a beautiful black thigh-high slit dress.
The diva wore a bralette midriff flossing top and white pants. She complimented her stylish look with subtle make-up and hoop earrings.
Photo Credit : The House of Pixels/Raashii Khanna's Instagram
The actress gave out major fashion cues in a high low black dress featuring dramatic shoulders. She accessorised her look with statement earrings and dished out swag vibes.
Photo Credit : Raashii Khanna's Instagram